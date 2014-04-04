(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected Long-Term
rating of 'A-(EXP)' to BBVA Bancomer's USD750m fixed rate senior
notes with a
tenor of 10 years. The issue rating is aligned with BBVA
Bancomer's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'a-' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A-(EXP)' rating assigned to BBVA Bancomer's senior debt
issuance is in line
with the bank's VR, which reflects the bank's solid franchise
and competitive
position, its overall sound and consistent financial
performance, strong
margins, and robust funding and liquidity, given its leading
systemic position.
The bank's VR does not factor in any extraordinary support from
its parent Banco
Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA, BBB+/Stable), even though Fitch
considers it to
be a 'core' subsidiary. The VR does however take into account
the bank's
reasonable loss absorption capacity in the form of loan loss
reserves and
capital position, which stands at acceptable levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
These securities remain broadly sensitive to, and Fitch expects
they will move
in line with, any changes to the bank's IDR. BBVA Bancomer's
Rating
Sensitivities are discussed in the Rating Action Commentary
entitled "Fitch
Affirms BBVA Latam's Subsidiaries' Ratings", dated May 28, 2013
and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBVA Bancomer:
USD750m Fixed Rate Senior Notes for up to 10 years rated
'A-(EXP)'.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
