RIO DE JANEIRO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected long-term
rating of 'BB+(EXP)' to Caixa Economica Federal's (Caixa)
proposed subordinate
securities. The expected ratings are two notches below Caixa's
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt
of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
The proposed subordinate notes will have a maturity of 10 years,
and can be
called by Caixa after five years, subject to the prior approval
of the Central
Bank of Brazil. They are unsecured, subordinated to senior debt
and rank senior
to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) and Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
capital. Coupons are
not deferrable. They have a full and permanent write-down
feature, which will be
triggered if Caixa's CET1 capital falls below 4.5% of RWA or if
the Central Bank
determines that the notes should be written-off.
Caixa expects to qualify these securities as Tier 2 (T2) capital
in accordance
with Resolution 4192, subject to the Central Bank of Brazil's
approval.
Under the proposed terms, these subordinate notes will not
receive any equity
credit from Fitch for the purposes of assessing capital
adequacy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the subordinate notes is two notches
below Caixa's
long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'.
The notching is
driven by the expected high loss severity of the notes. No
notching for
nonperformance is applied, because coupons are not deferrable
and the write-down
trigger is close to the point of non-viability. As a result,
Fitch believes that
the nonperformance risk is not material from the rating
perspective. In
addition, as Caixa is a fully government owned domestic
systemically important
bank, it would likely receive owner (i.e. government) support
before the loss
absorption features of the notes are triggered. This also
explains why the
anchor rating for the notes' rating is Caixa's IDR.
Caixa's long-term foreign and local currency IDRs are equal to
Brazil's
sovereign rating and driven by support from the federal
government. They reflect
full ownership by the federal government, its systemic
importance, and the role
it plays in the implementation of government economic programs.
Fitch believes
the probability of support by the government would be high
should it be
required.
Fitch's base case projections do not take into consideration any
potential
change in government support nor a potentially negative decision
by the
Brazilian Supreme Court regarding the constitutionality of the
monetary
correction indices applied to certain savings deposits in the
past decades. An
unfavorable decision would likely pressure Caixa's capital and,
possibly, its
liquidity, depending on the specifics of the ruling's outcome.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Caixa's IDR and issue ratings would be affected by potential
changes in the
sovereign ratings and/or its shareholder's willingness to
provide support. As
long as there is no change in the propensity of support, the
rating of these
subordinate notes will typically remain two notches below
Caixa's long-term IDR.
Fitch currently rates Caixa as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'BBB', Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F2';
--Support rating '2';
--Support rating floor 'BBB';
--National long-term rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Foreign currency long-term rating of senior unsecured USD
notes maturing in
2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 'BBB'.
