(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
subordinated debt
issued by Citizens Bank, NA 'BBB(EXP)'. The notes are being
offered under the
issuer's recently announced $3 billion Global Bank Note Program.
As part of the program, the bank is offering two senior note
issuances that
total $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount and include
$750 million 1.60%
senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $750 million 2.45% senior
unsecured notes
due 2019. Fitch has previously rated CBNA's senior notes and
assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the recent issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CBNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group
(CFG) and its
ratings are equalized with CFG's reflecting Fitch's view that
the bank
subsidiary is a core operating entity.
The expected ratings on subordinated notes issued through the
Global Bank Note
Program will be notched once from the bank's viability rating
(VR) of 'bbb+'
reflecting potential loss severity. The senior notes are
equalized with CBNA's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given that the subordinated notes are notched from CBNA's VR,
any changes to the
bank's VR will impact the expected rating of the subordinated
notes.
The senior notes are sensitive to changes to CBNA's IDR.
Alternatively, the
senior notes could be notched down if there were deep effective
subordination or
high balance-sheet encumbrance.
CBNA's VR was last affirmed as part of CFG's ratings review on
Aug. 21, 2014.
Please see 'Fitch Affirms Citizens Financial Group's IDR at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Remains Stable' for more details.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Citizens Bank, NA:
--Subordinated Debt 'BBB(EXP)'
Fitch currently rates Citizens, NA as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Support rating '2';
--Long-term deposits 'A-';
--Senior Unsecured 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
