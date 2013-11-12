Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to the CNH Equipment Trust 2013-D
notes:
--$175,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';
--$244,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$270,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$117,100,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$18,600,000 class B 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale
report titled 'CNH Equipment Trust 2013-d', dated Nov. 12, 2013, which is
available on Fitch's web site. The presale report details how Fitch addresses
the key rating drivers summarized below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High AG Concentration: The 2013-D collateral pool consists of 93.36% AG and
6.64% CO. While the 2013-D AG concentration is consistent with CNH Capital
securitizations going back to 2009, the AG concentrations in all these
transactions are significantly higher relative to CNH Capital transactions
issued prior to 2009, which consisted of approximately 18% - 32% CO.
Consistent Collateral Concentrations: The pool contains 49.94% used equipment
and is, thus, comparable to the prior transactions, which typically had
concentrations ranging from 46% - 50%. Furthermore, the pool consists of 74.43%
annual-pay contracts, which historically have experienced a lower level of
losses versus other payment types.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Hard credit enhancement (CE) for the 2013-D
transaction is unchanged from the prior five transactions. Class A hard CE
remains at 4.50%. Expected excess spread of 1.70% (per annum ) is down
from 2013-C's 1.96%.
Quality Origination, Underwriting and Servicing Platform: CNH Capital has
demonstrated adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as
evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts
and the managed portfolio.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of
payments on the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings to increased losses over the life of the transaction.
Fitch's analysis found that the notes display limited sensitivity to increased
defaults and losses, showing limited impact on the rating of the notes under
Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. The notes could experience
downgrades of at least two rating category under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case
loss) scenario.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the presale
report dated Nov. 12, 2013. Fitch's analysis of the Representations and
Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in 'CNH Equipment Trust 2013-D
- Appendix'. These R&Ws are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class
as detailed in the special report 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions' dated April 17, 2012.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CNH Equipment Trust 2013-D (US ABS)