MONTERREY, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Coporacion Financiera
de Desarrollo's (Cofide) upcoming USD300 million notes
'BBB+(exp)'. The notes
will mature in 2019, and interest payments will be made
semi-annually. The notes
will carry a fixed interest rate to be determined at closing.
The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents to confirm the
information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cofide's has a long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+',
driven by the potential support that Cofide would receive from
its majority
owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. Given
Cofide's key role in
implementing economic development policy, the government has, in
Fitch's
opinion, a vested interest in supporting Cofide. Peru's ability
to support
Cofide is reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Stable
Outlook). Fitch
expects to rate the notes at 'BBB+', at the same level as
Cofide's IDR.
The notes will be senior unsecured debt but in the event of
liquidation will be
effectively subordinated to certain direct, unsecured general
obligations that
in case of insolvency are granted preferential treatment under
Peruvian law such
as: (i) labor claims, (ii) tax claims, (iii) existing and future
secured
indebtedness, to the extent of the assets securing such
indebtedness, and (iv)
existing senior unsecured indebtedness, which have priority in
right of payment
based on the date incurred. The notes will rank senior to all of
Cofide's
existing and future subordinated debt.
In Fitch's opinion, the aforementioned legal disclosure is
neutral to the
current rating; although, in case of liquidation of the bank, it
may affect the
recovery prospects of different debt instruments. However, Fitch
believes there
is a low probability of such a scenario. Considering the
entity's solid capital
levels and moderate profitability, the impact on Cofide's
leverage is not deemed
significant by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior unsecured notes' expected rating is sensitive to any
changes in
Cofide's IDR ('BBB+') which would generally move in line with
Peru's sovereign
rating given its state-owned financial institution nature.
Although not a
baseline scenario, Cofide's ratings could be affected if, in
Fitch's opinion,
the Republic of Peru's willingness to support Cofide weakens.
Fitch currently rates Cofide as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
