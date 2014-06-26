(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/MONTERREY, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Coporacion
Financiera de Desarrollo's (Cofide) upcoming USD300 million
subordinated notes
'BBB(exp)'. The notes will mature in 2029, and interest payments
will be made
semi-annually until 2024 and quarterly thereafter. The notes
will carry a fixed
interest rate to be determined at closing until 2024 and a
LIBOR-based floating
rate thereafter. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of final
documents that confirm the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cofide has a long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+',
driven by the potential support that Cofide would receive from
its majority
owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. Given
Cofide's key role in
implementing economic development policy, the government has, in
Fitch's
opinion, a vested interest in supporting Cofide. Peru's ability
to support
Cofide is reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Stable
Outlook).
Following Fitch's criteria, the notes will be rated one notch
below Cofide's
IDR, reflecting one notch for loss-severity, but no notches for
non-performance
risk relative to the bank's IDR, given that coupons are
non-deferrable and
non-cancelable.
The notes rank junior to Cofide's existing and future senior
obligations and
will be effectively subordinated to all of Cofide's secured
indebtedness with
respect to the value of its assets securing that indebtedness
and certain
direct, unsecured general obligations that in case of insolvency
are granted
preferential treatment pursuant to Peruvian law. The notes will
rank pari-passu
with all of Cofide's existing and future parity obligations.
Considering the entity's solid capital levels and moderate
profitability, the
impact on Cofide's leverage is not deemed significant by Fitch.
No equity
credit will be assigned to the notes under Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated notes' expected rating is sensitive to any
changes in Cofide's
IDR ('BBB+') which would generally move in line with Peru's
sovereign rating
given its state-owned financial institution nature. Although not
a baseline
scenario, Cofide's ratings could be affected if, in Fitch's
opinion, the
Republic of Peru's willingness to support Cofide weakens.
Fitch currently rates Cofide as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52-81-8399-9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No.2612,
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
Monterrey, NL Mexico 64920
Secondary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+212-908-0500
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.