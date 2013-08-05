(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
Discover Bank's senior
unsecured notes 'BBB'. Discover Bank is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Discover
Financial Services, with a long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB'. The
notes are expected to mature in August 2023. Issuance proceeds
are expected to
be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Discover's Stable Rating Outlook reflects the expectation for
earnings
consistency, peer-superior asset quality, and the maintenance of
strong
liquidity and risk-adjusted capitalization. While Discover will
reduce capital
ratios to its targeted range over time, Fitch expects the bank
to do this in a
prudent manner.
Increased revenue diversity, proven competitive positioning and
credit
performance in non-card loan categories over time, enhanced
funding flexibility
and/or further clarity on regulatory and legislative issues,
particularly as it
relates to the student loan sector, could support positive
rating momentum.
Conversely, negative rating action could be driven by a decline
in earnings
performance, resulting from a decrease in market share or credit
deterioration,
a weakening liquidity profile, significant reductions in
capitalization, and
legislative and/or regulatory changes that alter the earnings
prospects of the
credit card and/or student loan businesses.
Negative rating momentum could also be driven by an inability of
Discover to
maintain its competitive position and earnings prospects in an
increasingly
digitized payment landscape. While the company is focused on
strategic
acquisitions and alliances to expand its online and mobile
capabilities,
competition from technology companies and social networks, with
access to
significant consumer data, is expected to intensify.
Discover is a leading credit card issuer and electronic payments
company that
authorizes, processes, and guarantees the settlement of
cardholder transactions
on the Discover, PULSE, and Diners Club networks, and extends
credit on a
revolving basis to Discover cardholders. The company had $62
billion in loan
receivables at June 30, 2013 and its stock is listed on the NYSE
under the
ticker symbol DFS.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Discover Bank
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates Discover as follows:
Discover Financial Services
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Senior debt 'BBB';
--Preferred stock 'B+'
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Discover Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Short-term deposits 'F2';
--Long-term deposits 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB-';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', Dec. 11, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.