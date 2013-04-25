(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/BOGOTA, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a credit rating of 'BBB' to the $100 million senior unsecured private placement notes to be issued by EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) and its operating partnership EastGroup Properties, LP (collectively, EastGroup) as co-borrowers. The final rating is contingent on the review of final documentation and the closing of the transaction, expected on Aug. 30, 2013. The $100 million notes will be issued in three tranches with an average coupon of 3.8% as follows: --$30 million 3.8% due Aug. 2020; --$50 million 3.8% due Aug. 2023; --$20 million 3.8% due Aug 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and to fund acquisitions and development. Fitch currently rates EastGroup as follows: EastGroup Properties, Inc. and EastGroup Properties, LP --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Unsecured term loans 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS EastGroup's credit ratings are supported by a granular tenant base, modest business risk, appropriate fixed-charge coverage and improving access to capital. Offsetting these strengths are the company's relatively high leverage for the rating and sizable near-term lease maturities. The Stable Outlook considers the strong unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, adequate liquidity ratio and conservative business profile. CONTINUED TRANSITION TO UNSECURED STRATEGY EastGroup's continued transition to an unsecured-focused borrowing strategy is generally a credit positive. The $100 million private placement provides the company with an additional source of capital and is a step in the right direction toward becoming a public borrower in the unsecured bond market. Fitch expects that the company will look to issue a publically traded index-eligible bond over the longer-term once it has an appropriate use of proceeds. INCREASED LEVERAGE EastGroup's leverage was 6.5x based on annualized 1Q13 EBITDA. The $100 million unsecured debt offering together with management guidance of no additional equity issuance in 2013 is expected to drive leverage higher toward 7.0x in the near term. Sustained leverage at this level could have a negative impact on the company's rating or Outlook. ADEQUATE FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE EGP has a solid fixed-charge coverage ratio, supported by EBITDA growth from the ramp up of acquisitions and development completions, and moderate recurring capex. For the TTM ended March 31, 2013, fixed charge coverage was 2.5x. Fitch expects the ratio to see marginal improvement over the next 12-24 months, driven by lower-cost financing via the unsecured bond market and EBITDA growth from development completions, partially offset by rising interest rates on EastGroup's floating rate debt. UNEVEN FUNDAMENTALS - ELEVATED NEAR-TERM LEASE EXPIRATIONS EastGroup's leasing spreads continue to see sizable rolldown as cash rents on new and renewal leases declined 12.6% and 5.6% in 1Q13, respectively, with a blended decline of 7.6%. Fitch expects that the difficult leasing environment together with a large level of leases expiring in weak Florida markets will pressure same-store NOI growth during 2013. However, contractual rent escalators will mostly offset these negative factors. EGP's same-store NOI grew 1.8% annually in 2011-2012, but Fitch expects roughly flat growth during 2013. INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EastGroup's development pipeline has continued to increase since the downturn. The current pipeline (comprised of projects under construction or in lease-up) was $85 million at March 31, representing 4.5% of assets. The cost to complete is manageable at $36 million (1.9%). Most of the projects were initially build-to-suit but the company has transitioned to more speculative projects recently, which presents execution risk in the lease-up process as the pipeline is only 43% leased. Fitch would view negatively a material increase in speculative development. GRANULAR TENANT BASE EastGroup focuses on users of smaller industrial space sizes (typically in the range of 5,000 to 50,000 square feet), which enables EGP to maintain an extensive tenant roster with minimal concentration. EGP's tenants, whether national or local, also tend to be location sensitive, and primarily distribute to the metro area in which the space is located rather than to a much larger region or across the U.S. The top 10 tenants generate less than 10% of annual base rent. STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY The company has adequate liquidity coverage of 1.6x as measured by sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability from the company's unsecured revolving credit facility and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures and remaining development funding) for the period from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014. The analysis takes into account the $100 million private placement offering and expected repayment of $34 million and $52 million mortgage maturities in September 2013 and January 2014, respectively. In addition, EastGroup has diversified its funding sources with the expected private placement bond offering, which provides additional financial flexibility. ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET PROFILE EastGroup maintains approximately 50% of its square footage unencumbered and pro forma unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is 2.6x, determined using a stressed 9% cap rate, which is adequate for the rating. Fitch expects the pool to grow over the next 12-24 months as the company uses unsecured debt to repay expiring mortgages. RATING OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that EGP will maintain adequate coverage of unsecured debt by unencumbered assets, and a conservative business profile that will result in credit metrics appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Fitch expects the company to maintain fixed charge coverage near 2.5x, which is appropriate for the rating. However, sustained leverage in the 6.5-7.0x range may have a negative impact on the rating or outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES While Fitch does not expect near-term positive rating momentum, the following factors may have a positive impact on the company's ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 5.5x for several quarters (leverage was 6.5x as of March 31, 2013); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 2.8x for several quarters (coverage was 2.5x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2013). The following factors may have a negative effect on the company's ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset to unsecured debt ratio sustaining below 2.0x (pro forma coverage is 2.6x). Contact: Primary Analyst Reinor Bazarewski Associate Director +1-212-908-0291 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Secondary Analyst: George Hoglund, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-9149 Committee Chairperson Sean Pattap Senior Director +1-212-908-0642

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs', Feb. 26, 2013;
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', Dec. 13, 2012;
--'Recovery Ratings & Notching Criteria for Equity REITs', Nov. 12, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 8, 2012. 