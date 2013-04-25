(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
assign a credit
rating of 'BBB' to the $100 million senior unsecured private
placement notes to
be issued by EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) and its
operating
partnership EastGroup Properties, LP (collectively, EastGroup)
as co-borrowers.
The final rating is contingent on the review of final
documentation and the
closing of the transaction, expected on Aug. 30, 2013.
The $100 million notes will be issued in three tranches with an
average coupon
of 3.8% as follows:
--$30 million 3.8% due Aug. 2020;
--$50 million 3.8% due Aug. 2023;
--$20 million 3.8% due Aug 2025.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general
corporate purposes,
including debt repayment and to fund acquisitions and
development.
Fitch currently rates EastGroup as follows:
EastGroup Properties, Inc. and EastGroup Properties, LP
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loans 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EastGroup's credit ratings are supported by a granular tenant
base, modest
business risk, appropriate fixed-charge coverage and improving
access to
capital. Offsetting these strengths are the company's relatively
high leverage
for the rating and sizable near-term lease maturities. The
Stable Outlook
considers the strong unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt, adequate
liquidity ratio and conservative business profile.
CONTINUED TRANSITION TO UNSECURED STRATEGY
EastGroup's continued transition to an unsecured-focused
borrowing strategy is
generally a credit positive. The $100 million private placement
provides the
company with an additional source of capital and is a step in
the right
direction toward becoming a public borrower in the unsecured
bond market. Fitch
expects that the company will look to issue a publically traded
index-eligible
bond over the longer-term once it has an appropriate use of
proceeds.
INCREASED LEVERAGE
EastGroup's leverage was 6.5x based on annualized 1Q13 EBITDA.
The $100 million
unsecured debt offering together with management guidance of no
additional
equity issuance in 2013 is expected to drive leverage higher
toward 7.0x in the
near term. Sustained leverage at this level could have a
negative impact on the
company's rating or Outlook.
ADEQUATE FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE
EGP has a solid fixed-charge coverage ratio, supported by EBITDA
growth from the
ramp up of acquisitions and development completions, and
moderate recurring
capex. For the TTM ended March 31, 2013, fixed charge coverage
was 2.5x. Fitch
expects the ratio to see marginal improvement over the next
12-24 months, driven
by lower-cost financing via the unsecured bond market and EBITDA
growth from
development completions, partially offset by rising interest
rates on
EastGroup's floating rate debt.
UNEVEN FUNDAMENTALS - ELEVATED NEAR-TERM LEASE EXPIRATIONS
EastGroup's leasing spreads continue to see sizable rolldown as
cash rents on
new and renewal leases declined 12.6% and 5.6% in 1Q13,
respectively, with a
blended decline of 7.6%. Fitch expects that the difficult
leasing environment
together with a large level of leases expiring in weak Florida
markets will
pressure same-store NOI growth during 2013. However, contractual
rent escalators
will mostly offset these negative factors. EGP's same-store NOI
grew 1.8%
annually in 2011-2012, but Fitch expects roughly flat growth
during 2013.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT
EastGroup's development pipeline has continued to increase since
the downturn.
The current pipeline (comprised of projects under construction
or in lease-up)
was $85 million at March 31, representing 4.5% of assets. The
cost to complete
is manageable at $36 million (1.9%). Most of the projects were
initially
build-to-suit but the company has transitioned to more
speculative projects
recently, which presents execution risk in the lease-up process
as the pipeline
is only 43% leased. Fitch would view negatively a material
increase in
speculative development.
GRANULAR TENANT BASE
EastGroup focuses on users of smaller industrial space sizes
(typically in the
range of 5,000 to 50,000 square feet), which enables EGP to
maintain an
extensive tenant roster with minimal concentration. EGP's
tenants, whether
national or local, also tend to be location sensitive, and
primarily distribute
to the metro area in which the space is located rather than to a
much larger
region or across the U.S. The top 10 tenants generate less than
10% of annual
base rent.
STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
The company has adequate liquidity coverage of 1.6x as measured
by sources of
liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability from the company's
unsecured
revolving credit facility and projected retained cash flows from
operating
activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (debt
maturities,
projected recurring capital expenditures and remaining
development funding) for
the period from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014. The analysis
takes into account
the $100 million private placement offering and expected
repayment of $34
million and $52 million mortgage maturities in September 2013
and January 2014,
respectively. In addition, EastGroup has diversified its funding
sources with
the expected private placement bond offering, which provides
additional
financial flexibility.
ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET PROFILE
EastGroup maintains approximately 50% of its square footage
unencumbered and pro
forma unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt is 2.6x,
determined using a
stressed 9% cap rate, which is adequate for the rating. Fitch
expects the pool
to grow over the next 12-24 months as the company uses unsecured
debt to repay
expiring mortgages.
RATING OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that EGP will maintain
adequate
coverage of unsecured debt by unencumbered assets, and a
conservative business
profile that will result in credit metrics appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
Fitch expects the company to maintain fixed charge coverage near
2.5x, which is
appropriate for the rating. However, sustained leverage in the
6.5-7.0x range
may have a negative impact on the rating or outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not expect near-term positive rating momentum,
the following
factors may have a positive impact on the company's ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5.5x for several quarters (leverage was 6.5x as of March 31,
2013);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.8x for several
quarters (coverage was 2.5x for the 12 months ended March 31,
2013).
The following factors may have a negative effect on the
company's ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset to unsecured debt
ratio sustaining
below 2.0x (pro forma coverage is 2.6x).
