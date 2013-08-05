Aug 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, series 2013-2 as follows:
--$154,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$366,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$80,100,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale
report titled 'Enterprise Fleet Financing LLC, Series 2013-2, dated Aug. 5,
2013, which is available on Fitch's web site. The presale report details how
Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Quality Obligors: Although substantially all of the collateral pool
consists of obligors not rated by any Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating
Organization (NRSRO), EFM's portfolio has experienced minimal delinquencies and
net losses. In its analysis, Fitch conservatively assumed a 'B' rating for all
obligors.
Strong Portfolio Diversification: Obligor concentrations have increased slightly
relative to the EFF 2013-1 transaction. The top 20 obligors by lease balance
represent 8.78%, compared with 7.41% in 2013-1. Industry and vehicle
concentrations are consistent with prior transactions, while closed-end lease
concentration has decreased.
Minimal Residual Risk: Approximately 94.65% of the 2013-2 leases are open-end,
meaning the lessees bear the residual risk. The remaining approximately 5.35%
are closed-end leases, whereby EFM bears the residual risk. Therefore, the trust
has limited exposure to closed-end residual risk and is only exposed to
wholesale market risk in the event of an obligor default on the open-end portion
of the portfolio.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) has
marginally increased from the 2013-1 transaction. Total proposed CE is
sufficient to support Fitch's stressed default and loss assumptions, consistent
with the expected ratings of 'F1+sf/AAAsf'.
Low Delinquency and Loss History: EFM's historical managed portfolio and prior
transaction delinquency and loss experience is low, even during periods marked
by elevated levels in other consumer and commercial asset classes due to a weak
economy.
Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: EFM has demonstrated
strong capabilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by
historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the
managed portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults could produce default
levels higher than the projected base case default proxy and impact available
default coverage and multiples levels. Lower default coverage could impact
ratings and rating outlooks, depending on the extent of the decline in coverage.
In Fitch's initial review of the transaction, the notes were found to have
limited sensitivity to changes in obligor credit profiles and recovery rates
associated with the high concentration of truck collateral in the pool. Further
details can be found in the presale report.
Fitch's analysis of the Representations and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction
can be found in Enterprise Fleet Financing, L.L.C. Series 2013-2 - Appendix'.
These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed
in the special report 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms
in Global Structured Finance Transactions' dated April 17, 2012.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Enterprise Fleet Financing, LLC Series 2013 (US
ABS)