(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) at
'BBB+' and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of the First American
Title Insurance
Companies (First American) at 'A'.
Additionally, Fitch expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to FAF's
proposed $300
million 4.6% senior notes due 2024, and has extended its group
IFS rating of 'A'
to First American Title Guaranty Company. A complete list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation of the company is based on the company's
strong
capitalization, moderate financial leverage, and continued
profitability.
Offsetting these positives are concerns about First American's
reserve adequacy
and the potential for a slowdown in mortgage originations. Title
reserves have
developed adversely by $34 million for the first nine months of
2014, causing
reserve development as a percentage of earned premium to be
1.2%, a violation of
a downgrade rating sensitivity. However, Fitch projects that
earned premiums
will be strong in the fourth quarter, particularly from
commercial lines, and
believes this ratio will improve with full-year results.
Nonetheless, reserve
adequacy maintains a key concern.
As of Sept. 30, 2014, FAF reported debt-to-capital and
debt-to-tangible capital
of approximately 15% and 22%, respectively. On a pro forma basis
these ratios
increase to 20% and 29%. Proceeds from the $300 million debt
offering will be
used to pay down $150 million in outstanding debt and for
general corporate
purposes.
Earnings-based interest coverage was 16.6x at Sept. 30, 2014.
Pro forma
earnings-based interest coverage will marginally decline in the
near term as the
coupon rate on the debt being retired is lower than the stated
coupon of the
$300 million offering. However, Fitch notes that the vast
majority of the debt
being retired is a floating rate based on LIBOR, thus this
transaction favorably
eliminates the risk of higher interest payments should interest
rates increase.
Fitch has extended the group IFS rating of 'A' to First American
Title Guaranty
Company. First American Title Guaranty Company is a
Texas-domiciled insurance
company with reinsurance agreements in place with its immediate
parent, First
American Title Insurance Company. The reinsurance agreements,
along with similar
branding, longstanding ownership, and history of capital
fungeability are the
reasons Fitch considers First American Title Guaranty Company
core based on
group rating methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following are key rating triggers that could lead to an
upgrade:
--A solid reserve position such that GAAP reserves develop
favorably on a
consistent basis;
--A sustained increase in RAC score of 200% or greater;
--A sustained pretax GAAP operating margin of 12% or better;
--A demonstration that operating performance would not be
materially impacted by
another downturn in the real estate cycle.
Conversely, the following are key rating triggers that could
lead to a
downgrade:
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 1%-2% of earned
premium;
--Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by pre-tax GAAP
margins, at a
pace greater than peer averages;
--A sustained increase in financial leverage above 30%;
--A RAC score below 130% or deterioration in capitalization
profile that would
lead to a material weaker balance sheet.
Fitch expects to rate the following:
First American Financial Corporation
--$300 million senior debt at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First American Financial Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$700 million revolving bank line of credit due 2016 at 'BBB';
--$250 million 4.3% debt due 2023 at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed the 'A' IFS Rating of the following entities
with a Stable
Outlook:
--First American Title Insurance Company;
--First Title Insurance, PLC.;
--Ohio Bar Title Insurance Co.;
--First American Title Insurance Company of Louisiana.
Fitch has assigned an 'A' IFS Rating to the following entity
with a Stable
Outlook:
--First American Title Guaranty Company;
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Committee Chairperson
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
