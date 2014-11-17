(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
long-term debt
rating of BBB-' to First Tennessee Bank, N.A.'s (FTB) $400
million senior debt
issuance. The senior notes will mature in 2019 and were priced
at a fixed annual
interest rate of 2.95%.
FTB intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay
$304 million of
notes maturing in January 2015, and for a dividend to its
parent, First Horizon
National Corp (FHN).
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
FTB's long-term debt ratings are equalized with its long-term
IDR (currently
'BBB-') in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria.
FHN is solidly placed in the 'BBB-' rating category due to its
strong franchise
in the Southeast, its core business lines' abilities to generate
reasonable
capital and absorb potential litigation risks, and management's
efforts to wind
down the nonstrategic loan portfolio while minimizing losses.
Fitch believes
FHN's ratings are constrained to their current level over the
long-term given
additional legal overhang associated with the company's former
legacy business
strategy as well as its tepid consolidated earnings performance.
Furthermore,
Fitch believes that FHN's asset quality will continue to lag
higher-rated peers
given the sticky nature of its nonperforming assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
FTB's senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes to its
long-term IDR. Rating
sensitivities for the IDR include the potential impact of legal
overhang on
earnings and capital (a negative sensitivity) and the ability to
maintain
capital at adequate levels, reasonably manage legal risk and
improve earnings
performance (a positive sensitivity).
FTB's long-term IDR is currently 'BBB-' and was last affirmed on
Feb. 5, 2014
following Fitch's mid-tier regional bank peer review.
FTB is a wholly owned subsidiary FHN. FTB's ratings are aligned
with FHN's
reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the
franchise
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
