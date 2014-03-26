(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected rating of
'BBB+(exp)' to Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A.'s (FMV) proposed issuance
of USD300 million
of senior unsecured fixed rate notes. The final rating is
contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
The notes - with a maturity date to be determined- will carry a
fixed interest
rate to be set at the time of issuance; interest payments will
be made
semi-annually until maturity; and principal will be payable at
maturity. FMV
intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the notes is equal to the entity's
long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ('BBB+'). The ratings of
FMV are support
driven and reflect Fitch's perception of the high probability of
support it
would receive from the Republic of Peru (Long Term IDR
BBB+/Stable Outlook),
should it be required.
FMV is an integral and key part of the government; it has an
increasingly
important role implementing policies to reduce the housing
deficit in Peru.
Hence, support from the government should be forthcoming, if
needed, which
underpins the fact that the entity's IDRs are aligned to the
sovereign's. FMV's
support rating and support rating floor indicate the direct link
between the
entity's creditworthiness and that of its shareholder, the
Republic of Peru.
FMV was established by the Peruvian Government to promote and
finance housing,
especially related to social interest. FMV operates as a
second-tier bank
providing long-term and low-cost funds to its target sectors by
lending through
Intermediary Financial Institutions (IFIs).
FMV's loans are placed through a trust to IFIs (85% of the total
assets). The
related cash flows are administered through the trust. Under
Peruvian law,
assets held in trust are considered to be bankruptcy remote,
consequently in the
event of a bankruptcy holders of the rated notes will not have a
direct claim to
the assets held by the trust.
The notes will be senior unsecured debt but in the event of
liquidation will be
subordinated to labor claims, tax claims, all the future secured
indebtedness,
and to other debt and obligations that in case of insolvency are
granted
preferential treatment under Peruvian law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The senior unsecured notes' rating is sensitive to any changes
in FMV's IDR. As
a state-owned financial institution, deeply integrated within
the government's
structure, FMV's creditworthiness and IDRs are directly linked
to those of the
Republic of Peru; hence, its ratings should move in line with
any potential
change in Peru's sovereign ratings.
Although not a baseline scenario, the senior unsecured notes'
rating could be
driven by the entity's financial profile, if Fitch perceives a
decrease in the
strategic importance of FMV to the government or a lower
propensity of the
sovereign to provide support. In such case, the senior unsecured
notes' rating
could be lower than FMV's IDR, given the amount of assets
pledged through the
trust.
Fitch currently rates FMV as follows:
--Foreign Currency Long Term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
--Local Currency Long Term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable.
--Foreign Currency Short Term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Short Term IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2'
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'
