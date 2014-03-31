(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate GE Equipment Small
Ticket, L.L.C., Series 2014-1 as follows:
--$240,250,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$195,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$195,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$42,000,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16,350,000 class B notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$30,350,000 class C notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale
report titled 'GE Equipment Small Ticket, L.L.C., Series 2014-1,' dated March
31, 2014, which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link below.
KEY RATING DERIVERS
High Concentration of Office Imaging (OI) Equipment: Approximately 90.06% of
series 2014-1 is OI equipment collateral, which is comparable to recent
securitizations.
Decrease in OI Business Segment: Approximately 72.85% of the pool is from GECC's
OI business segment, compared with 89.32% in 2013-1. Loss performance on the OI
portfolio has historically been weaker than that of other OI equipment
collateral. As a result, Fitch's base case loss expectation has decreased from
the prior transaction.
Increase in Booked Residuals: The residual concentration for 2014-1 is 10.75%,
up from 8.10% in 2013-1. Higher residual values (RVs) increase the transaction's
exposure to residual realization risk. The increase in RVs is primarily due to
the increase in seasoning to 11.5 months from 7.0 months in 2013-1.
Improving Asset Performance: GECC's managed static pool data have experienced
improved loss performance for more recent vintages. Furthermore, all
transactions issued by GECC have experienced cumulative net losses (CNLs) inside
of Fitch's initial expectations.
Quality of Origination, Underwriting and Servicing: GECC has demonstrated
adequate abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by
historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the
managed portfolio.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of
payments on the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce CNL levels higher than the base case and
would likely result in declines of CE and remaining loss coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note ratings susceptible
to potential negative rating actions, depending on the extent of the decline in
coverage.
The similar negative impact on loss coverage can also be expected from a lower
than expected residual realization rate on the leases. Hence, Fitch conducts
sensitivity analysis by eliminating any residual realization benefits and
stressing a transaction's initial base case CNL assumption by 1.5x, as well as
examining the rating implications on all classes of issued notes. The
elimination of residual realization benefits and the 1.5x increase of the base
case CNL represent moderate and severe stresses, respectively, and are intended
to provide an indication of the rating sensitivity of notes to unexpected
deterioration of a trust's performance.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report.
Fitch's analysis of the Representations and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction
can be found in 'GE Equipment Small Ticket, L.L.C., Series 2014-1 - Appendix'.
These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed
in the special report 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms
in Global Structured Finance Transactions' dated April 17, 2012.