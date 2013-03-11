March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate GE Equipment
Transportation LLC, series 2013-1 as follows:
--$171,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$218,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$181,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$139,450,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$28,457,000 class B notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$28,457,000 class C notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Non-diversified Portfolio: The 2013-1 pool consists of 100% transportation
equipment. The significantly high concentration of transportation collateral in
the pool reduces equipment and industry diversification, exposing the trust to
other factors, which could result in systemic risk.
Volatile Managed Portfolio Performance: GECC's managed transportation portfolio
and securitizations have exhibited volatility and higher delinquency and loss
performance starting in 2007, due to large obligor defaults and cyclical
industry concentrations. However, recent 2010-2012 performance exhibited
improvement in delinquencies and losses.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Hard credit enhancement (CE) on the notes
consists of subordination, overcollateralization (OC), and a cash reserve
account. Initial hard CE for the class A, B, and C notes is 11.50%, 7.90%, and
4.30%, respectively. Additionally, the notes benefit from excess spread,
expected to be 3.91% per annum.
Stable Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: GECC has demonstrated
sufficient abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by
historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the
managed portfolio. All securitizations issued and rated by Fitch have performed
within initial base case expectations.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of
payments on the securities.
Rating Sensitivity:
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity could
produce loss levels higher than the current projected base case loss proxy and
impact available loss coverage and multiples levels. Lower loss coverage could
impact ratings and Outlooks, depending on the extent of the decline in coverage.
In Fitch's review of the transaction, the notes were found to have some
sensitivity to a 1.5x and 2.5x increase of Fitch's base case loss expectation.
Under 1.5x base case loss scenario, the notes could be potentially downgraded by
one or two rating categories. While under 2.5x base case loss scenario, the
notes could be potentially downgraded by two or more rating categories.