(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
ratings of 'A/F1'
to Goldman Sachs International Bank's (GSIB) Certificate of
Deposit (CD)
Programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings primarily reflect Fitch's view that GSIB is a core
subsidiary of The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman) and therefore Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
of GSIB are equalized with Goldman's IDRs. The CDs represent
unsecured
obligations and are expected to rank pari passu with all
unsecured obligations
of GSIB. As such, the ratings of the CD programme are equalized
with GSIB's
IDRs.
Fitch believes that GSIB is a key part of Goldman's
international operations
acting as a primary European bond dealer; originating, trading
and syndicating
loans; conducting securities borrowing/lending activities; and
offering
multi-currency deposits. GSIB maintains prudent liquidity and
capitalization
which are augmented by the capacity to tap liquidity and
additional capital from
Goldman.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Fitch's view that GSIB is a core subsidiary of Goldman,
IDRs of GSIB would
change as a result of any changes to Goldman's IDRs. In the
event that Fitch no
longer considers GSIB as a core part of Goldman's operations,
ratings of GSIB
and the CD programme could be negatively affected.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings
Goldman Sachs International Bank
--Long-term Certificate of Deposit Programme at 'A';
--Short-term Certificate of Deposit Programme at 'F1'.
