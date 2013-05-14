(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB'
rating to ING
U.S., Inc. (ING U.S.) $750 million planned issuance of 5.65%
fixed-to-floating
rate junior subordinated notes due 2053. The transaction is
expected to close on
May 16, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects standard notching under Fitch's rating
methodology. The
notes include an interest deferral feature at the option of the
issuer for up to
five years. Based on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt
issuance has not
been assigned any equity credit.
The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general
corporate purposes,
including repayment of amounts owed under an existing term loan
agreement and
partial repayment of amounts owed to ING Verzekeringen N.V., a
subsidiary of ING
Groep N.V. Pro forma financial leverage is expected to remain
near 25%.
On Jan. 7, 2013, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for ING U.S.
and its
subsidiaries, with a Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in reported risk-based capital (RBC) below 385%;
--Financial leverage exceeding 30%;
--Significant adverse operating results;
--Further material reserve charges required in its
insurance/variable annuity
books or a significant weakening of distribution channel or
scale advantages.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Increased operating profitability and generation of consistent
statutory
capital;
--Sustained maintenance of GAAP interest coverage over 10x and
statutory
interest coverage over 4x;
--A reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 25%;
--Private sale of closed-block book at good value with boost to
capitalization
and reduction in volatility and risk.
Fitch expects to assign:
ING U.S., Inc.
--5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15,
2053 at 'BB'.
Fitch currently rates the ING U.S. entities as follows:
ING U.S., Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 at 'BBB-';
--2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 at 'BBB-'.
ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company
ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Co.
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York
Security Life of Denver Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II
--8.424% Trust Preferred Stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst, ING U.S.
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Primary Analyst (ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries) and
Secondary Analyst
(ING Group):
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 37
Fitch France, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
