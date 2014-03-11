(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco
Internacional del
Peru Interbank S.A.A. (Interbank) upcoming U.S. dollar
subordinated notes
'BBB-(exp)'. The notes (for an amount to be determined) will
mature in 2029, and
interest payments will be made semi-annually until 2024 and
quarterly
thereafter. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be
determined at
closing until 2024 and a LIBOR-based floating rate thereafter.
The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Interbank has a long-term local and foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BBB'; both of them driven by Interbank's Viability
Rating (VR), which
is currently at 'bbb'. Interbanks's ratings reflect its strong
retail franchise,
consistent and sound performance, adequate credit policies and
risk management
tools, good asset quality, strong capital/reserves cushion and
stable, adequate
funding.
Following Fitch's criteria, the notes will be rated one notch
below Interbank's
VR, reflecting one notch for loss-severity, but no notches for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR.
The notes rank junior to Interbank's senior unsecured debt and
will be
effectively subordinated to all of Interbank's secured
indebtedness with respect
to the value of its assets securing that indebtedness, certain
direct, unsecured
general obligations that in case of insolvency are granted
preferential
treatment pursuant to Peruvian law, and all of the existing and
future
liabilities of Interbank's subsidiaries, including trade
payables. The notes
will rank pari-passu with all of Interbank's existing and future
subordinated
debt and will be senior to Interbank's existing and future
junior subordinated
debt.
Interbank will use the proceeds for general business purposes.
Considering the
bank's solid capital levels and sound profitability, the impact
on the bank's
leverage is not deemed significant by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated notes' rating is sensitive to any changes in
Interbank's VR. In
particular, Interbank's VR could benefit from more diversified
funding sources,
while continuing to produce a sound performance and maintaining
the strength of
its balance sheet, maintaining adequate asset quality, capital
and reserves.
On the other hand, Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a
severe decline
in asset quality or weak profitability erode its capital and
reserve cushion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to the following
assumptions:
--Interbank's operating environment will continue to benefit
from a sustained
economic growth with little or no downside on the employment
front.
--The bank will grow at a moderate pace so as to not pressure
its capital levels
while credit criteria will remain stable and expansion into new
segments/products will not be overly aggressive. Asset quality
is expected to
decline moderately as loan portfolios mature.
--Interbank will manage network expansion/operating expenses to
underpin
efficiency and maintain profitability at par or better than that
of its peers.
An adverse change to the above assumptions could pressure the
bank (and its
debt) ratings.
Fitch currently rates Interbank as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb';
--Support rating '3';
--Support floor 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated debt 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau
Director
+52-81-8399-9156
Rating Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014).
