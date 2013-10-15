(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'BBB-'
to Leucadia National Corp.'s (Leucadia) $750 million senior
unsecured notes
issuance under its shelf registration. The notes will be due in
October 2023.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debt issuance does not affect Leucadia's existing
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Stable Rating Outlook. The
primary purpose of
the issuance is to refinance the recent August 2013 senior note
maturity of $402
million and to prefund a portion of the $557 million of debt
maturities over the
next two years. While Leucadia's financial leverage will
increase temporarily,
Fitch expects it to trend back down to current levels as the
company repays
maturing debt and builds equity through retained earnings.
In particular, Fitch notes that a $750 million issuance would
initially increase
Leucadia's parent-only debt-to-stressed equity (excluding the
two largest
investments and the deferred tax asset) to 0.58x on a pro forma
basis, from
0.45x as of June 30, 2013. This would be modestly higher than
the 0.50x
operating parameter set out by Leucadia upon its merger with
Jefferies Group LLC
(Jefferies). Fitch does not expect the temporary increase to
have a negative
impact on Leucadia's ratings because the ratio should decline
below 0.50x within
the next 18 - 24 months as Leucadia repays its existing debt and
accumulates
retained earnings. Furthermore, the company is expected to
remain in compliance
with all of its other operating parameters.
Leucadia's holding company liquidity is at an all-time high
after it has
recently sold some of its largest investments, including
Fortescue Metals Group
Ltd. and Inmet Mining Corp. As of June 30, 2013, the company had
$2.6 billion in
cash and available-for-sale investments, approximately 78% of
which was
comprised of cash and US government and agency securities. Fitch
believes the
company will deploy its free capital over time, but also expects
it to maintain
a sizeable liquidity cushion given the upcoming debt maturities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of Leucadia and Jefferies are equalized, as
Jefferies is considered
a core subsidiary of Leucadia under Fitch's criteria 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies'. This is based on Jefferies' significance
relative to
Leucadia's equity and the likely role it will play in the
combined company's
future strategic direction.
Positive rating drivers over the longer-term would include
Leucadia's
demonstrated commitment to a conservative liquidity profile,
limited investment
concentrations and reduced leverage at the parent company. For
Jefferies,
continued improvement in profitability and compensation cost
containment would
contribute to positive rating momentum over time. The
integration between
Jefferies and Leucadia will play an important role in the
longer-term value and
risk profile of the combined franchise, in Fitch's view.
Jefferies' and Leucadia's ratings could be negatively impacted
by a material
increase in leverage or a less conservative liquidity and/or
funding profile at
either entity. Jefferies' leverage remains at historically low
levels and Fitch
expects that over time, if markets remain stable, it may
increase modestly.
Ratings would also be negatively impacted if Fitch perceives the
risks taken in
Leucadia's investment portfolio as increasing materially from
current levels.
Fitch will continue to assess the ability of Jefferies'
management team to run
both companies effectively. Furthermore, the unanticipated
departure of key
executives at either Jefferies or Leucadia could result in
negative actions.
Leucudia operates its business similarly to a closed-end
alternative fund and
serves as the holding company for Jefferies. As of June 30,
2013, it had roughly
$46.2 billion in consolidated assets and $10.0 billion in book
equity. In
addition to Jefferies, Leucadia's portfolio includes significant
equity stakes
in other private and public companies as well as Treasuries and
other fixed
income securities.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
--Proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due October 2023
'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates Leucadia as follows:
Leucadia National Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-';
--Senior Subordinated debt 'BB+';
--Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0769
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (Dec. 17.
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.