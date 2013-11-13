(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate Linea Group
Holding Spa (LGH) at Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-(EXP)' with
Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of LGH's bank loans maturing in
2013 and 2014 from the proceeds of a proposed senior unsecured notes issue
(EUR275m). LGH has also recently signed a EUR95m seven-year EIB loan, which it
will use to fund a significant portion of its capex plan.
Final instrument ratings will be contingent upon receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the
refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Predictable and Diversified Business Profile
LGH benefits from a diversified and predictable earnings profile, thanks to a
significant contribution from regulated businesses such as the gas and
electricity distribution networks (representing an expected 19% and 7% of
EBITDA, respectively, over the next five years) and quasi-regulated businesses
such as subsidised electricity generation assets and contracted waste management
operations (representing 11% and 38% of EBITDA). LGH's service portfolio
includes also district heating, electricity and gas supply.
Concession Renewal Risk
We believe LGH's credit profile is exposed to the risks associated with the
upcoming renewal of gas network concessions, mostly expiring over the next 24-36
months. We understand that LGH is expecting to maintain concessions in its key
areas of operation. We also believe that the indemnity payment that 'exiting
operators' are expected to receive according to regulatory provisions in case of
concession loss mitigates the renewal risk for LGH. The indemnity payment is
equivalent to the book value of the regulated asset base at the time of the
expiry of the concession period (concession residual value). However, some
uncertainties remain with regards to the actual determination of the residual
value. Although we view the provision as a 'barrier to entry', this largely
applies to small operators.
Tougher Gas Price Review (RP4)
The price review for gas distribution tariffs coincides with the beginning of
the new concession regime. Although the two areas of regulation are separate, we
believe that the regulator might take the opportunity to introduce changes that
could be detrimental to network revenues if compared with those of the previous
regulatory period (RP3) as part of the sector restructuring process. The
consultation is still on-going, with the final determination likely to be
published before YE13.
Exposure to Unregulated Waste Management Sector
About 38% of LGH's 2012 EBITDA was derived from its waste management business,
which is largely diversified in terms of customer base and service provided.
About 30% of LGH's revenues stem from long-term urban waste management contracts
with local municipalities that include waste collection and disposal. The sector
is not regulated, and tariffs and profitability levels are variable, depending
on the contract. However, we note that the potential related volatility in waste
management revenues is mitigated by the fact that LGH's contracts are currently
long term and no major contract expiry is anticipated within the rating horizon.
LGH also operates in the unregulated landfill and waste treatment businesses,
which it expects to grow moderately within the rating horizon. We note that
these businesses are potentially more volatile than the urban waste management
business, particularly in the current economic environment. LGH's waste division
also includes its waste to energy plants supported by generous regulated
remuneration, although this is gradually being replaced by less generous
incentives in the future.
LGH's waste business risks are mitigated by its vertical integration, which
incorporates collection (urban waste), disposal and treatment and recovery of
energy (waste to energy facilities; WTE). WTE plants provide a natural hedge to
the waste collection, disposal and treatment services and benefits from highly
subsidised tariff for the electricity generated. We do not see the overall
exposure to subsides (political risk) as a dominant concern.
Exposure to Price and Volume Risks
The exposure to prices and volume risks of the electricity retail business is
mitigated in the current market environment by LGH's short position in
generation compared with electricity volumes sold to its customer base.
Furthermore, LGH's customer base is largely captive, as it is also served by the
electricity and gas distribution networks. As a downside, we believe that
electricity supply earnings' margins are and will remain in the low single digit
range. The profitability of the gas retail business, developed to support the
dual fuel marketing strategy (for both residential and industrial customers) is
also exposed to price volatility. LGH's gas procurement is secured through a
long-term contract with Gazprom (for c. 30% of volumes sold) and annual
contracts with domestic operators for the residual volumes (including Eni Spa
and Edison Spa).
Small Scale, Strong Local Presence, Defensive Strategy
LGH's size by revenues, asset size (both well below EUR1bn) and number of
customers served place the company in the second tier of Italian utilities
sector, but compares well with many other local operators. This is particularly
relevant in the highly fragmented sector of the waste management business where
LGH is within the top 10 national players. However, profitability margins are in
line with larger utilities with a similar business mix profile (around 15%
EBITDA margin). We view LGH's five-year industrial plan as conservative. With
investments reaching EUR270m by 2017, the company aims to consolidate its
position in the gas distribution business, expand the district heating capacity
and increase the contracted portfolio in waste management.
Local Consolidator and Possible M&A Target
LGH's is a regional player born from the consolidation process of smaller local
operators, including acquisitions. LGH's future growth is likely to come from
further sector consolidation with associated event risks. We believe that given
its relatively small scale of operations, LGH might represent a possible
acquisition target for a number of contiguous larger operators or a local
consolidator of smaller operators to exploit geographical synergies. In both
cases, LGH's position in the gas distribution business and its size will play a
critical role after the expected concession renewals because the Italian gas
distribution is a highly fragmented sector and regulatory incentives are likely
to be given to facilitate the consolidation process.
Standalone Assessment, No Parent Support
LGH's ultimate shareholders include five local municipalities (Cremona, Brescia,
Pavia, Lodi, Crema). Equity participations are held by municipalities' companies
which gradually contributed their assets into LGH. We view the legal,
operational and strategic links with parents as weak according to Fitch's Parent
and Subsidiary linkage methodology, hence the rating reflects LGH's standalone
profile.
Debt Restructuring
The expected rating is based on the assumption that the EUR275m senior unsecured
bond issue will be completed and LGH's capital structure and liquidity profile
will improve accordingly.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
LGH's pre-refinancing liquidity is weak. Of EUR437m total debt of as of end-June
2013, c. 25% (EUR101m) was short-term lines and EUR136m matures between 2014 and
2015. At the same time, LGH had EUR46.1m cash and equivalents, as well as EUR95m
available committed liquidity facilities expiring after 2014.
LGH's liquidity position post refinancing will be adequate to support the new
debt maturity profile and investment funding needs. We expect LGH to be free
cash flow positive from 2016.
LGH's current capital structure results in structural subordination for LGH's
creditors. Total debt (senior unsecured and secured) at the holding company
level is 45% while debt at the subsidiaries level is 55%. After the transaction,
around 70% of the debt will be raised at the holding level, mitigating this
issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:
- Lengthening/renewal of the gas distribution concessions.
- Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage and FFO interest coverage
ratios below 4.0x and above 5.0x, respectively, on a sustained basis.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage above 5.0x and FFO interest coverage below 4.0x on a
sustained basis with negative free cash flow.
- Pressure for increased dividend payments from shareholders over Fitch's base
case assumption (50% of consolidated net income).
- Expansion into businesses with heavy investment needs.