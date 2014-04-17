(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate the
principal at-risk
variable rate notes issued by Lion I Re Limited, a duly formed
special-purpose
vehicle in Ireland as follows:
--EUR180,000,000 principal at-risk variable rate notes; expected
maturity April
2017; 'B+sf(EXP)'.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
The notes are exposed to insured catastrophe losses due to
windstorms on an
indemnity basis from subject business written by multiple
subsidiaries of
Assicurazioni Generali (Generali). It covers a broad European
region with over
80% of the exposure located in Germany, France and Austria. The
subject business
is primarily residential (70%) and commercial (21%) with a
modest amount to
industrial.
Noteholders are subject to principal loss (and reduced interest)
if per
occurrence ultimate net losses exceed the attachment point of
EUR400,000,000
over a three-year time horizon. A total loss of principal occurs
if the severity
reaches EUR800,000,000.
The notes will 'reset' on Jan. 1, 2015 and Jan. 1, 2016
(effectively creating
three risk periods) using an escrow software model and Generali
providing
updated subject business. Generali has the option to increase
the subject
business by 1.10 during any risk period. On each reset date, the
attachment
point and probability of exhaustion will be set to keep the
modeled expected
loss risk at 1.00%.
Generali may exercise the option to adjust the expected loss in
the second or
third risk periods such that it falls in the range between 0.75%
and 1.25%. If
this occurs, the risk interest spread will be recalculated to
reflect the
marginal increase or decrease to the level of risk assumed by
the noteholders.
As the three risk periods are of unequal length, the risk
interest spread will
be multiplied by 0.72 and 1.54 in the first and third risk
periods,
corresponding to shorter and longer risk periods.
The notes may be extended for two additional years if certain
qualifying events
occur. However, the notes are not exposed to any further
catastrophe events
during this extension. The notes may be redeemed at any time due
to regulatory
or tax law changes or partially by Generali. The repayment of
the notes to the
noteholders occurs subsequent to any qualified payments to
Generali for covered
events.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the weakest link amongst the evaluation
of the natural
catastrophe risk, the counterparty risk of the ceding insurer
and the credit
risk of the collateral assets.
The rating is highly model-driven. As with any model of complex
physical
systems, particularly those with low frequencies of occurrence
and potentially
high severity outcomes, the actual losses from catastrophic
events may differ
from the results of simulation analyses. Fitch is neutral to any
of the major
catastrophe modeling firms and did not include any explicit
margins or
qualitative haircuts to the probability of loss metric.
The probability of loss was estimated at 2.10% based on a
one-year simulated
period as calculated by a third-party modeler, Risk Management
Solutions (RMS)
using their methodology and proprietary models. This corresponds
to an implied
rating of 'B+' using Fitch's insurance-linked securities
calibration matrix
which is based on the probability of loss. Sensitivity analysis
provided by RMS
indicated the implied rating could improve slightly but not
necessarily
deteriorate. The expected loss was 1.00% which implies a loss
given default of
approximately 50%.
The risk modeling included certain stresses for economic demand
surge and claim
inflation. It also included the 'Swiss Pool Net Effect' which
may have a slight
adverse or beneficial effect on the actual net losses. Risks
that were not
modeled by RMS included: the growth allowance of 1.10, storm
surge (except for
the west coast of U.K.), flood damage, hail damage, crop damage
and currency
exchange. Noteholders are exposed to this basis risk or
difference between
actual net losses incurred by Generali and the RMS modeled net
losses.
Lion I Re 'follows the fortunes' of Generali (IDR 'BBB',
Negative Outlook) in
regards to underwriting of new business over the next three
years and claim
management practices. For this particular peril and transaction,
Generali
provides significant first-dollar loss protection, employs
traditional
reinsurance coverage in front of the notes, and retains a modest
share of any
losses above the attachment point.
Generali must make timely premium payments per the reinsurance
agreement to Lion
I Re such that noteholders receive timely coupon payments from
Lion I Re. If
Generali fails to cure any missed premium payments, principal
will be returned
to the noteholders in addition to the present value of any
future interest
payments.
Proceeds from this issuance will be held in a collateral account
and used to
purchase medium-term notes from the European Bank for
Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD; IDR: 'AAA', Stable Outlook). These notes will
yield Euribor
less 23.5 basis points. The final maturity date is five years
hence but the
notes are putable on any quarterly reset. Noteholders should not
be exposed to
any market value risk.
Under certain events, most notably any credit downgrades, these
EBRD notes may
be replaced by very high-credit-quality mutual funds or cash.
Certain actions
may be required if the collateral account is invested in money
market funds and
FATCA is deemed to apply in late 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
This rating is sensitive to changes in risk evaluation of the
catastrophe risk,
the rating on the assets held in the collateral account and the
rating of the
ceding insurer.
If a qualifying covered event occurs, Fitch will downgrade the
note and issue a
Recovery Rating.
The escrow model may not reflect future methodology enhancements
by RMS which
may have an adverse or beneficial effect on the notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Phillip Chan
Director
+1-212-908-0745
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Chris Grimes
Director
+1 312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dean
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0556
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
