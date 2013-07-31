(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate Madrilena Red de Gas, S.A.U.'s (MRG) Long term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'(EXP). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of its current acquisition bank
loans maturing in 2017 and 2018 from the proceeds of a proposed senior unsecured
five year notes issue (EUR500m) under a EUR2bn EMTN programme. The issuer under
this programme will be Madrilena Red de Gas Finance BV and the notes under the
programme will be fully guaranteed by MRG Group. Additionally, MRG will
refinance the remaining debt amount through a EUR275m bank facility and will
also put in place a EUR50m revolving credit facility which is not expected to be
used.
Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the
refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Predictable Business
MRG's ratings are underpinned by its regulated gas distribution activities in
Madrid providing predictable and stable earnings. Around 98% of its revenues
were regulated in 2012 and the vast majority of these are based on a parametric
formula established in 2002 and has remained broadly stable.
Conversion of Shareholder Loans
Fitch's base case assumes that current EUR192m shareholder loans will be
converted into equity before the completion of the refinancing. We highlight
that if such conversion does not take place this could have a material impact on
the metrics as the 9% cash interests of these loans would be treated as
preferred dividends impacting funds from operations (FFO) interest cover ratios.
High Leverage Compared to Peers
We anticipate MRG to have a weaker financial profile compared to most peers and
the expected FFO net adjusted leverage and the FFO interest coverage constrains
the company's financial profile. We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to remain
around 5.7x from 2013 until 2016 and FFO interest coverage to increase from 2.4x
in 2013 to 3.5x in 2016.
Senior Unsecured Uplift
Fitch typically rates the debt instruments (senior unsecured) of regulated
network utilities one notch above the IDR reflecting above average anticipated
recoveries in case of default. However, this uplift is not applied if the senior
unsecured rating would exceed the sovereign's ratings. Instead, the senior
unsecured rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Given Spain's rating and
MRG's expected IDR, the uplift would be applied to the senior unsecured rating.
Exposure to Spain
MRG generates the bulk of its earnings in Spain. According to Fitch's approach,
domestic issuers without significant geographic diversification can be rated up
to two notches above the eurozone sovereign (when the sovereign is rated above
BB-). Currently, Spain is rated 'BBB'/Negative by Fitch and the ratings are
therefore not constrained by the sovereign.
Political and Regulatory Risk
As for all regulated utilities in Spain, Fitch highlights that the regulatory
framework that MRG operates in, is not supervised by an independent regulator;
therefore we see higher political risk in Spain compared to many other
jurisdictions in the EU. The Ministry of Industry is the body that finally sets
and updates the regulatory framework through laws, royal decrees and ministerial
orders.
Extension of Fiscal Measures
Aside from a wholesale reset of the historical basis, we view the downside
stemming from unexpected negative determinations affecting parametric formula
for MRG's remuneration as limited. This also stems from our view that the
government intends to support further gas penetration. However, there is a risk
that the fiscal measures that temporarily significantly increase tax paid in
2013 and 2014 are extended. Our base case factors in that such measures will be
extended and therefore be a negative factor for MRG's credit profile, although
there is scope for reduced dividends in such a scenario.
Natural Gas Deficit
As of December 2012, the Spanish gas system had a EUR298m accumulated tariff
deficit as a consequence of reduced natural gas consumption due to low CCGT
plants utilisation, along with reduced regasification and storage tolls
collected. MRG's exposure is around 5% of this total amount and is mainly
impacting working capital dynamics. Fitch assesses this deficit as immaterial
compared with the electricity tariff deficit (EUR25bn-EUR26bn) and acknowledges
that the regulator has put in place corrective measures to control and erase
this imbalance by 2020. However, this issue might have a negative credit impact
if the evolution is not as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
- Stronger cash flow generation due to lower cash dividends leading to FFO net
leverage below 5.5x and/or FFO interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis
would lead to a rating upgrade.
Negative:
- Weaker cash flow generation due to a change of regulation or worse fiscal
measures than expected leading to an FFO net leverage above 6.5x and/or FFO
interest coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade.
- A downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-'would trigger a one notch downgrade of the
senior unsecured rating.
- A downgrade of Spain to 'BB-'would lead to a one notch downgrade of MRG's IDR.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
As of June 2013, MRG had cash amounts of EUR33.3m plus available credit
facilities of EUR15m. Post refinancing, Fitch would expect MRG's liquidity
profile to be sufficient to meet financial needs for the next 24 months.
The ratings are as follows:
Madrilena Red de Gas, S.A.U. (MRG)
--Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook
--Senior unsecured: 'BBB(EXP)'
Madrilena Red de Gas Finance, BV
--Guaranteed notes: 'BBB(EXP)'