July 31

Fitch Ratings expects to rate Madrilena Red de Gas, S.A.U.'s (MRG) Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB'(EXP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of its current acquisition bank loans maturing in 2017 and 2018 from the proceeds of a proposed senior unsecured five year notes issue (EUR500m) under a EUR2bn EMTN programme. The issuer under this programme will be Madrilena Red de Gas Finance BV and the notes under the programme will be fully guaranteed by MRG Group. Additionally, MRG will refinance the remaining debt amount through a EUR275m bank facility and will also put in place a EUR50m revolving credit facility which is not expected to be used.

Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Predictable Business

MRG's ratings are underpinned by its regulated gas distribution activities in Madrid providing predictable and stable earnings. Around 98% of its revenues were regulated in 2012 and the vast majority of these are based on a parametric formula established in 2002 and has remained broadly stable.

Conversion of Shareholder Loans

Fitch's base case assumes that current EUR192m shareholder loans will be converted into equity before the completion of the refinancing. We highlight that if such conversion does not take place this could have a material impact on the metrics as the 9% cash interests of these loans would be treated as preferred dividends impacting funds from operations (FFO) interest cover ratios. High Leverage Compared to Peers

We anticipate MRG to have a weaker financial profile compared to most peers and the expected FFO net adjusted leverage and the FFO interest coverage constrains the company's financial profile. We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to remain around 5.7x from 2013 until 2016 and FFO interest coverage to increase from 2.4x in 2013 to 3.5x in 2016.

Senior Unsecured Uplift

Fitch typically rates the debt instruments (senior unsecured) of regulated network utilities one notch above the IDR reflecting above average anticipated recoveries in case of default. However, this uplift is not applied if the senior unsecured rating would exceed the sovereign's ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured rating is aligned with the utility's IDR. Given Spain's rating and MRG's expected IDR, the uplift would be applied to the senior unsecured rating.

Exposure to Spain

MRG generates the bulk of its earnings in Spain. According to Fitch's approach, domestic issuers without significant geographic diversification can be rated up to two notches above the eurozone sovereign (when the sovereign is rated above BB-). Currently, Spain is rated 'BBB'/Negative by Fitch and the ratings are therefore not constrained by the sovereign.

Political and Regulatory Risk

As for all regulated utilities in Spain, Fitch highlights that the regulatory framework that MRG operates in, is not supervised by an independent regulator; therefore we see higher political risk in Spain compared to many other jurisdictions in the EU. The Ministry of Industry is the body that finally sets and updates the regulatory framework through laws, royal decrees and ministerial orders.

Extension of Fiscal Measures

Aside from a wholesale reset of the historical basis, we view the downside stemming from unexpected negative determinations affecting parametric formula for MRG's remuneration as limited. This also stems from our view that the government intends to support further gas penetration. However, there is a risk that the fiscal measures that temporarily significantly increase tax paid in 2013 and 2014 are extended. Our base case factors in that such measures will be extended and therefore be a negative factor for MRG's credit profile, although there is scope for reduced dividends in such a scenario.

Natural Gas Deficit

As of December 2012, the Spanish gas system had a EUR298m accumulated tariff deficit as a consequence of reduced natural gas consumption due to low CCGT plants utilisation, along with reduced regasification and storage tolls collected. MRG's exposure is around 5% of this total amount and is mainly impacting working capital dynamics. Fitch assesses this deficit as immaterial compared with the electricity tariff deficit (EUR25bn-EUR26bn) and acknowledges that the regulator has put in place corrective measures to control and erase this imbalance by 2020. However, this issue might have a negative credit impact if the evolution is not as expected.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive:

- Stronger cash flow generation due to lower cash dividends leading to FFO net leverage below 5.5x and/or FFO interest coverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a rating upgrade.

Negative:

- Weaker cash flow generation due to a change of regulation or worse fiscal measures than expected leading to an FFO net leverage above 6.5x and/or FFO interest coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis would lead to a downgrade.

- A downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-'would trigger a one notch downgrade of the senior unsecured rating.

- A downgrade of Spain to 'BB-'would lead to a one notch downgrade of MRG's IDR.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

As of June 2013, MRG had cash amounts of EUR33.3m plus available credit facilities of EUR15m. Post refinancing, Fitch would expect MRG's liquidity profile to be sufficient to meet financial needs for the next 24 months.

The ratings are as follows:

Madrilena Red de Gas, S.A.U. (MRG)

--Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook

--Senior unsecured: 'BBB(EXP)'

Madrilena Red de Gas Finance, BV

--Guaranteed notes: 'BBB(EXP)'