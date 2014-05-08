(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Ocwen
Financial
Corporation's (OCN) proposed five-year, $350 million 6.625%
senior unsecured
note issuance 'CCC/RR6'subject to receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received . The final maturity date in 2019
will be set at
the time of issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected 'CCC' rating of the notes, which is two notches
below OCN's
long-term IDR of 'B', reflects the company's predominately
secured funding
profile and the modest level of unencumbered balance sheet
assets available to
support the unsecured noteholders in a stressed scenario. Pro
forma for the debt
issuance, OCN's funding profile would be 93% secured. The
expected Recovery
Rating of 'RR6' reflects Fitch's expectation that recovery
prospects for the
notes are poor, and could be as low as 0%-10% in a stress
scenario.
The notes are expected to rank equally in right of payment with
all existing and
future senior unsecured indebtedness and will be effectively
subordinated to all
of OCN's secured indebtedness and all of the existing and future
liabilities of
OCN's subsidiaries.
The proceeds of the issuance are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including financing the repurchase of OCN's common
shares. Fitch
views using debt for share repurchases as non-creditor friendly.
Leverage, as
measured by total debt to tangible equity is expected to
increase from 3.6x as
of March 31, 2014 to 5.2x on a pro forma basis, assuming 100% of
the proceeds
from the debt issuance were used to repurchase common shares.
OCN has a long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and a
Stable Rating
Outlook. The long-term IDR reflects OCN's operating cash flow
generation and
sufficient liquidity, positive asset/liability positioning
relative to a rising
rate environment, and appropriate capitalization and leverage
for its current
ratings. Rating constraints include continued regulatory
scrutiny of the
mortgage servicing industry, organizational complexity and
governance
limitations associated with OCN and its affiliate companies, an
aggressive
historical growth strategy which has increased integration and
balance sheet
risks, and low Fitch Core Capital levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UNSECURED NOTES
The rating of the senior unsecured notes will be sensitive to
any changes in
OCN's long-term IDR as well as to changes in OCN's funding
profile, the mix of
secured versus unsecured funding, and unencumbered asset
coverage. A material
increase in unsecured funding, combined with a material
improvement in
unencumbered asset coverage could reduce the notching between
the IDR and the
unsecured notes and/or improve the Recovery Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR
Positive rating momentum in OCN's IDR could be driven by
sustained and effective
management of the regulatory environment, reduced organizational
complexity, a
continued moderation in OCN's pace of growth, successful
integration of recently
acquired mortgage servicing rights, reduced overall leverage
through consistent
cash flow generation and deleveraging over time, and improved
Fitch Core Capital
levels.
Conversely, negative rating action for OCN's IDR would be driven
by a
considerable reduction in revenue and cash flow generation
caused by
deterioration in portfolio performance, or a material change in
OCN's cost
structure resulting from integration, legal or regulatory risks.
In addition,
future large-scale portfolio or business acquisitions that
materially increase
leverage over a sustained period could also result in further
negative rating
actions.
Fitch assigns expected ratings to the following:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC/RR6'.
Fitch currently rates the following:
Ocwen Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR of 'B';
--Short-term IDR of 'B'.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
--Long-term IDR of 'B';
--Senior secured term loan of 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Committee Chairperson
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Sept. 24,
2013);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.