(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BB' rating to PHH
Corporation's (PHH) proposed $300 million senior unsecured note
issuance due
2021. The proceeds from the issuance, along with unrestricted
cash on hand,
will be used to tender $300 million of PHH's existing $450
million, 9.25% senior
unsecured notes due March 2016 (2016 notes).
In addition, PHH expects to use available unrestricted cash on
hand to redeem $8
million in aggregate principal balance of medium-term notes
outstanding on the
next payment date to occur on Oct. 15, 2013. At the expected
tender price of
the 2016 notes, PHH's total cash outlay will be approximately
$61 million. As
of June 30, 2013, the company ended the quarter with
approximately $1.044
billion of unrestricted cash on hand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed note issuance does not affect PHH's long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB' as overall liquidity and leverage do not change
materially. In
addition, the issuance is expected to lower overall interest
expense and further
push out PHH's unsecured bond maturities, which is viewed
positively by Fitch.
Fitch believes PHH has sufficient liquidity to repay its
upcoming maturity of
$250 million principal amount of 4% senior convertible notes due
September 2014.
Balance sheet leverage, as defined by total debt to tangible
equity, is expected
to remain at 3.9x on a pro forma basis, based on June 30, 2013
financial
information. On the basis of Fitch Core Capital, leverage is
expected to remain
at 8.8x. While PHH's leverage is high on the basis of Fitch
Core Capital, Fitch
believes this level is consistent with its current ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES
The rating of the senior notes is sensitive to the changes in
the IDR, as well
as the level of coverage of available unencumbered assets
relative to
outstanding unsecured debt of PHH.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB(exp)'.
