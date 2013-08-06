(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB' rating to PHH Corporation's (PHH) proposed $300 million senior unsecured note issuance due 2021. The proceeds from the issuance, along with unrestricted cash on hand, will be used to tender $300 million of PHH's existing $450 million, 9.25% senior unsecured notes due March 2016 (2016 notes). In addition, PHH expects to use available unrestricted cash on hand to redeem $8 million in aggregate principal balance of medium-term notes outstanding on the next payment date to occur on Oct. 15, 2013. At the expected tender price of the 2016 notes, PHH's total cash outlay will be approximately $61 million. As of June 30, 2013, the company ended the quarter with approximately $1.044 billion of unrestricted cash on hand. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed note issuance does not affect PHH's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' as overall liquidity and leverage do not change materially. In addition, the issuance is expected to lower overall interest expense and further push out PHH's unsecured bond maturities, which is viewed positively by Fitch. Fitch believes PHH has sufficient liquidity to repay its upcoming maturity of $250 million principal amount of 4% senior convertible notes due September 2014. Balance sheet leverage, as defined by total debt to tangible equity, is expected to remain at 3.9x on a pro forma basis, based on June 30, 2013 financial information. On the basis of Fitch Core Capital, leverage is expected to remain at 8.8x. While PHH's leverage is high on the basis of Fitch Core Capital, Fitch believes this level is consistent with its current ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR NOTES The rating of the senior notes is sensitive to the changes in the IDR, as well as the level of coverage of available unencumbered assets relative to outstanding unsecured debt of PHH. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB(exp)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Juan Director +1-312-368-3339 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mohak Rao, CFA Director +1-212-908-0559 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.