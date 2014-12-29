(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an
'A' rating to
Redding Funding Ltd.'s (Redding Funding) issuance of $1.2
billion secured
support notes due Dec. 31, 2058. Redding Funding is a Nova
Scotia-domiciled
wholly owned subsidiary of Wilton Re Ltd.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating on the secured support notes considers the
transaction structure,
the financial strength of Wilton Re Ltd. and the quality of the
invested assets
held in the collateral account as security. While there are some
structural
elements to the transaction, ultimately Fitch is rating this
transaction as
secured corporate debt, and not structured financing. This, in
part, reflects
the fact that the issuer, Redding Funding, is wholly owned by
Wilton Re Ltd. and
is not sufficiently segregated from Wilton Re Ltd. to support
use of structured
finance criteria.
The newly issued secured support notes will hold a
first-priority perfected
security interest in the $1.2 billion in assets maintained in
the collateral
security account. The assets in the collateral account will
ultimately be funded
by a contribution from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB). Wilton
Re Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPPIB. In addition,
Wilton Re Ltd. will
provide a guaranty of the obligations of the secured support
notes. The guaranty
will be subordinated to Wilton Re Ltd.'s existing senior debt
obligations. The
guaranty will cover both the counterparty credit risk of Redding
Funding, and
market risk of the invested assets held in the collateral
account.
Since Fitch views the secured support notes as a secured debt
obligation, the
rating for the secured support notes is notched from guarantor
Wilton Re's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'. The degree of
notching is based
primarily on the assumed relative recoveries of the obligations
in the event of
default/failure. For the secured support notes, a baseline
recovery assumption
of Superior was used based on an analysis of asset performance
under stress.
Thus, the secured support notes are notched up one notch from
the IDR.
Fitch expects the secured support note issuance to be used to
fund statutory
reserve requirements for a block of life insurance policies
ceded by Wilton
Reassurance Company to Redding Reassurance Company 2, a South
Carolina-domiciled
special purpose financial captive insurance company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the notes may change if either the quality of the
assets in the
collateral account changes, implying use of a different recovery
assumption, or
Wilton Re Ltd's IDR changes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
