(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign Spain's Redexis Gas, S.A (RG) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook.

The agency also expects to assign a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to RG's upcoming EUR2bn EMTN programme and to the proposed notes to be issued under the programme by Redexis Gas Finance B.V. and guaranteed by RG.

The expected ratings are pending a refinancing of RG's current bank facilities maturing in 2017 with proposed senior unsecured note issuance under the EMTN programme and cancellation of shareholder loans. Additionally, RG will refinance the remaining debt amount with a term bank facility and will also put in place a EUR250m capex facility and a EUR50m revolving credit facility, which are not expected to be used initially.

Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Predictable Business

RG's ratings are underpinned by its regulated gas distribution and transmission businesses across Spain providing predictable and stable earnings. At end-2013 90% of its revenues were regulated and the majority of these are based on a parametric formula established in 2002, which has remained stable and from the remuneration formulas for transmission.

Conversion of Shareholder Loans

Fitch assumes that shareholder loans will be converted into equity before completion of the refinancing. We highlight that if such conversion does not take place this could have a material impact on the metrics.

High Leverage Compared with Peers

We expect RG to have a weaker financial profile than most peers, with forecast FFO net adjusted leverage and FFO interest coverage constraining the credit profile. This is despite our expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage will fall to 6.1x in 2017 from 6.7x from 2014 and FFO interest coverage will increase to 3.3x in 2017 from 2.8x in 2014. RG faces comparable business risk with Madrilena Red de Gas S.A.U (MRG, BBB-/Stable). Although RG is better diversified with a presence in regional gas transmission, Fitch sees potentially higher regulatory risk than distribution, leaving the two names with a similar credit profile.

Political and Regulatory Risk

As with all regulated utilities in Spain, the regulatory framework is not supervised by an independent regulator; hence we see higher political risk in Spain compared with many other jurisdictions in the EU. The Industry Ministry ultimately sets and updates the regulatory framework through laws, royal decrees and ministerial orders. The government has announced that Spanish gas regulation may be reviewed in 2014.

Gas Tariff Deficit

As of end-December 2013, the Spanish gas system had a EUR399m cumulative tariff deficit. This is a result of reduced gas consumption due to low CCGT plant utilisation, as well as reduced regasification and storage volumes and tolls collected. RG's exposure is less than 5% of this amount and mainly impacts working capital dynamics. Fitch assesses the gas sector deficit as immaterial compared with the electricity sector tariff deficit (around EUR29bn) and acknowledges that measures have been put in place to control and eliminate this imbalance by 2020. Otherwise, this may have a negative credit impact on RG.

Fiscal Risk

Given limited gas penetration in Spain, Fitch views regulatory risk in gas distribution as low. However, there is a risk that tax measures, which will temporarily significantly increase tax paid in 2014 and 2015, may be further extended. Such an extension would be negative for RG's credit profile, although this may be mitigated by reducing dividends or by scaling back capex, which is largely discretionary.

Exposure to Spain

RG generates all of its earnings in Spain. According to Fitch's approach, domestic issuers in the eurozone without significant geographic diversification can be rated up to two notches above the sovereign (when the sovereign is rated above BB-). Currently, Spain is rated 'BBB'/ Stable by Fitch and the ratings are therefore not constrained by the sovereign.

Senior Unsecured Uplift

Fitch typically rates the debt instruments (senior unsecured) of regulated network utilities one notch above the IDR, reflecting above-average recoveries in case of default. However, this uplift is not applied if this means the senior unsecured rating exceeding the sovereign's ratings. Instead, the senior unsecured rating would be aligned with its IDR. Given Spain's rating and RG's expected IDR, the uplift will be applied to the senior unsecured rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

-Stronger cash flow, potentially due to lower dividends, leading to FFO net leverage below 5.5x and/or interest coverage of 3.5x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

-Weaker cash flow, potentially due to higher dividends, worse-than-expected regulatory or tax changes, leading to FFO net leverage above 6.5x and/ or interest coverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis. We may tighten these guidelines in case of a material adverse change to gas distribution and/ or transmission remuneration.

-A downgrade of Spain to 'BBB-' would trigger a one notch downgrade of the senior unsecured rating which would then be aligned with RG' IDR.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

Post refinancing, Fitch expects RG to have cash & cash equivalents of around EUR30m plus available credit facilities of around EUR300m, of which EUR50m revolving credit facility and EUR250m capex facility. Fitch would expect RG's liquidity profile to be sufficient to meet financial needs for the next 24 months.

For further details see 'Redexis Gas, S.A. presale report', which will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com.