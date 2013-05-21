(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Springleaf
Finance
Corporation's (SLFC) proposed seven-year, $250 million senior
unsecured notes
due 2020 'CCC/RR4'. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to
be used for
general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating on the proposed unsecured notes will be
equalized with the
ratings assigned to SLFC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
existing unsecured
debt, as the new notes will rank equally in right of payment
with all of the
company's existing and future senior unsubordinated notes. The
expected
Recovery Ratings (RRs) assigned to the proposed issuance reflect
average
recovery prospects in a distressed scenario based upon
collateral coverage for
the senior unsecured notes.
The senior unsecured note issuance is not expected to materially
impact SLFC's
leverage, as measured by total debt to shareholders' equity. As
of March 31,
2013, leverage stood at 9.09x and is expected to decrease to
8.95x on a pro
forma basis. Fitch's pro forma calculation of leverage takes
into account
SLFC's $782.5 million securitization transaction in April 2013,
which resulted
in a $714.9 million mandatory repayment of its secured term loan
and a $500
million prepayment of its secured term loan in May 2013 using
unrestricted cash,
as well as this proposed $250 million issuance. Fitch expects
leverage will
remain elevated in the immediate term until SLFC returns to
profitability, as
current operating losses are expected to continue to hamper its
equity base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
Fitch believes that positive ratings momentum could be driven by
the
stabilization of operating performance resulting in a return to
profitability,
continued improvement in asset quality performance particularly
in SLFC's real
estate loan portfolio, and successful execution of funding and
liquidity
initiatives for 2013. A substantial reduction in balance sheet
leverage to
previously targeted levels would also be viewed positively by
Fitch.
Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by material
deterioration in
operating performance resulting in further operating losses.
Should liquidity
be insufficient to repay upcoming debt maturities, or a material
increase in
balance sheet leverage over and above current levels, these
would also likely
yield negative rating actions. The RR assigned to the senior
unsecured notes
are also sensitive to changes in values of SLFC's unencumbered
assets which
ultimately affect the level of available collateral coverage,
and subsequently
the notching of the senior unsecured notes to below the current
IDR.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
Springleaf Finance Corporation
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC/RR4'(exp).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Paul Ryndak, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3194
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012);
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions (Aug. 15, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.