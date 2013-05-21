(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Springleaf Finance Corporation's (SLFC) proposed seven-year, $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 'CCC/RR4'. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating on the proposed unsecured notes will be equalized with the ratings assigned to SLFC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and existing unsecured debt, as the new notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of the company's existing and future senior unsubordinated notes. The expected Recovery Ratings (RRs) assigned to the proposed issuance reflect average recovery prospects in a distressed scenario based upon collateral coverage for the senior unsecured notes. The senior unsecured note issuance is not expected to materially impact SLFC's leverage, as measured by total debt to shareholders' equity. As of March 31, 2013, leverage stood at 9.09x and is expected to decrease to 8.95x on a pro forma basis. Fitch's pro forma calculation of leverage takes into account SLFC's $782.5 million securitization transaction in April 2013, which resulted in a $714.9 million mandatory repayment of its secured term loan and a $500 million prepayment of its secured term loan in May 2013 using unrestricted cash, as well as this proposed $250 million issuance. Fitch expects leverage will remain elevated in the immediate term until SLFC returns to profitability, as current operating losses are expected to continue to hamper its equity base. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES Fitch believes that positive ratings momentum could be driven by the stabilization of operating performance resulting in a return to profitability, continued improvement in asset quality performance particularly in SLFC's real estate loan portfolio, and successful execution of funding and liquidity initiatives for 2013. A substantial reduction in balance sheet leverage to previously targeted levels would also be viewed positively by Fitch. Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by material deterioration in operating performance resulting in further operating losses. Should liquidity be insufficient to repay upcoming debt maturities, or a material increase in balance sheet leverage over and above current levels, these would also likely yield negative rating actions. The RR assigned to the senior unsecured notes are also sensitive to changes in values of SLFC's unencumbered assets which ultimately affect the level of available collateral coverage, and subsequently the notching of the senior unsecured notes to below the current IDR. Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: Springleaf Finance Corporation --Senior unsecured notes 'CCC/RR4'(exp). Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Juan Director +1-312-368-3339 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Paul Ryndak, CFA Director +1-312-368-3194 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 11, 2012); --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.