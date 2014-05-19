(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
an 'AA(bra)'
Long-term National Rating to Sul America S.A.'s (SASA) third
issuance of simple,
unsecured and non-convertible debentures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the third debenture issuance is one notch
below SASA'se
Long-term National Rating and equivalent to the existing rating
of the first
debenture issuance. As per Fitch's rating criteria, the
one-notch difference
reflects the typical notching in a 'moderate' regulatory
environment where the
baseline recovery is 'below average'. The final rating is
contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
The third debenture issue will be up to BRL500 million in two
tranches. The
expiry of the first tranche will be five years and that of the
second tranche
will be eight years. The amortization of the principal of the
first tranche will
be from the third year onward, while that of the third tranche
will start in the
sixth year. The coupon will correspond to 108.25% of the
interbank deposit rate
(DI) paid semi-annually for the first tranche and broad
consumer price index
(IPCA) plus 7.41% paid annually for the second tranche.
The proceeds will be used to finance working capital to support
growth and
support liquidity levels allowing cushion for potential
investments for
expansion of operations and consolidation of the company's
market position.
At Dec. 2013, SASA's financial debt-to-equity and interest
coverage (operating
income-to-interest on debt) ratios were comfortable at 14.3% and
15.5x,
respectively, as calculated by Fitch. Following the completion
of the proposed
issuance, the leverage ratio will double, while the interest
coverage might
halve, but both should remain adequate for SASA's ratings.
SASA's ratings reflect its strong franchise led by a significant
presence in the
health and auto segments, its consistent and adequate operating
performance
throughout economic cycles, good liquidity, adequate
capitalization, and solid
and continuously evolving risk management practices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a
sustained decline
in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net
earned
premiums/equity ratio to below 250%, could lead to an upgrade of
the ratings of
SASA and its debt issues.
Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration
in profitability,
characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/equity
ratio to above 4.0x; a fall in the operating income/interest
expense ratio to
below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's
liquidity, could
negatively affect the ratings of SASA and its debt issues.
Fitch currently rates SASA as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs 'F3';
--National Long-term Rating 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)';
--National Long-term Rating of BRL500 million debentures due
February 2017
'AA(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+562 2 499 3300
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013),
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.