CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate TTX
Company's (TTX)
proposed $300 million senior unsecured medium term note (MTN)
issuance 'A-'
subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information
already
received. The final maturity date in 2025 and a fixed rate of
interest will be
determined at the time of issuance.
Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including the repayment of existing indebtedness and
the acquisition
of new railcars. The notes will rank equally with existing and
future senior
unsecured notes issued by TTX. After the issuance, TTX will have
$300 million
remaining of unused authorization to issue senior unsecured
notes under its
current $600 million MTN program; the authorization was
increased by the Board
of Directors during the second quarter of 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UNSECURED NOTES
The issuance of the MTNs is not expected to materially increase
balance sheet
leverage, as measured on the basis of total debt-to-tangible
equity. Tangible
equity is calculated by subtracting from shareholder's equity,
TTX's debt
issuance costs and deferred tax assets, net of allowance. Pro
forma as of Sept.
30, 2014, leverage is expected to increase to 1.9x from 1.8x,
which is
consistent with TTX's long-term average of 1.8x over the last
five years.
The rating of the notes is equalized with TTX's long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), reflecting the company's pool of unencumbered assets
available to
unsecured noteholders, which provides some financial flexibility
in times of
market stress.
TTX is currently rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook based on the
unique
competitive advantages associated with its ownership structure
and regulatory
exemption status, as well as its stable operating profile
through various
economic and market cycles, strong liquidity given consistent
operating cash
flow generation, and solid capitalization and balance sheet
leverage levels.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the cyclicality of the
rail industry,
reliance on the regulatory exemption to maximize the business
model, and modest
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UNSECURED NOTES
The rating of the senior unsecured MTNs is sensitive to changes
in TTX's
long-term IDR as well as to changes in the company's funding
profile, including
the mix of secured versus unsecured debt and the level of
unencumbered asset
coverage. A material increase in the use of secured debt
combined with a
decline in the level of unencumbered asset coverage could result
in the notching
between the IDR and unsecured MTNs.
Formed in 1955, TTX is a privately-held corporation based in
Chicago, Illinois.
The company is a leading provider of railcars in North America,
with a fleet of
approximately 219,000 as of Sept. 30, 2014.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
TTX Company
--Senior unsecured medium term notes 'A-'.
Fitch's existing ratings on TTX are as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolver 'A-';
--Senior unsecured medium term notes 'A-'.
