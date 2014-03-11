(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB' rating to Unum
Group Inc.'s (UNM) planned issuance of $300 million of senior
unsecured notes
due 2024. UNM's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is not affected
by this rating
action.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of UNM and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a stable outlook on Sept. 30, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects proceeds from the issuance to be used for general
corporate
purposes. Barring any offsetting reduction in outstanding debt,
Fitch expects
the new issuance to increase UNM's financial leverage to
approximately 25%,
which is the upper limit Fitch has established for the company's
ratings. The
company's financial leverage was approximately 23% at Dec. 31,
2013.
UNM's recent operating performance has been in line with Fitch's
expectations
for the company's current ratings.
UNM is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN and reported total GAAP
revenue of $10.4
billion in 2013 and shareholders' equity of $8.7 billion at Dec.
31, 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improved general economic conditions including growth in
employment, salaries
and disposable income which enable UNM to achieve its long-term
target of 5%-7%
annual earnings growth on its core operations;
--GAAP earnings-based interest coverage over 12x and statutory
maximum allowable
dividend coverage of interest expense over 5x;
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate
financial leverage below
20%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase
in the U.S. group
disability benefit ratio to over 87%;
--GAAP earnings-based interest coverage falling below 8x and
statutory maximum
allowable dividend interest expense coverage falling below 3x;
--Any additional reserve strengthening charges in the near term;
--Holding company cash falling below management's target of
approximately 1x
fixed charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend), or
roughly $300
million;
--U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350% and financial
leverage above 25%.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Unum Group Inc.
--$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013)
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (Improved Credit
Fundamentals)'(Dec. 13,
2013;
--'Unum Group (And Affiliates)'(March 25, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (Improved Credit Fundamentals)
here
Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.