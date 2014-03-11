(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB' rating to Unum Group Inc.'s (UNM) planned issuance of $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024. UNM's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is not affected by this rating action. Fitch affirmed the ratings of UNM and its insurance operating subsidiaries with a stable outlook on Sept. 30, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects proceeds from the issuance to be used for general corporate purposes. Barring any offsetting reduction in outstanding debt, Fitch expects the new issuance to increase UNM's financial leverage to approximately 25%, which is the upper limit Fitch has established for the company's ratings. The company's financial leverage was approximately 23% at Dec. 31, 2013. UNM's recent operating performance has been in line with Fitch's expectations for the company's current ratings. UNM is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN and reported total GAAP revenue of $10.4 billion in 2013 and shareholders' equity of $8.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improved general economic conditions including growth in employment, salaries and disposable income which enable UNM to achieve its long-term target of 5%-7% annual earnings growth on its core operations; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage over 12x and statutory maximum allowable dividend coverage of interest expense over 5x; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio above 400% and run-rate financial leverage below 20%. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Deterioration in financial results that includes an increase in the U.S. group disability benefit ratio to over 87%; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage falling below 8x and statutory maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage falling below 3x; --Any additional reserve strengthening charges in the near term; --Holding company cash falling below management's target of approximately 1x fixed charges (interest expense plus common stock dividend), or roughly $300 million; --U.S. risk-based capital ratio below 350% and financial leverage above 25%. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: Unum Group Inc. --$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Tana M. Higman Director +1-312-368-3122 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013) --'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (Improved Credit Fundamentals)'(Dec. 13, 2013; --'Unum Group (And Affiliates)'(March 25, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Life Insurance (Improved Credit Fundamentals) here Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.