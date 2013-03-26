(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB' rating to
Wilton Re Finance LLC $300 million planned issuance of 5.875%
senior notes due
2033. The notes are unconditionally guaranteed by Wilton Re
Holdings Limited and
Wilton Re U.S. Holdings, Inc. The transaction is expected to
close on April 2,
2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The net proceeds of this offering will be used for general
corporate purposes,
including the funding of various new business transactions or
the repayment of
borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility. Pro
forma financial
leverage is expected to remain under 25%.
On Feb. 20, 2013, Fitch assigned initial 'A' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings to Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton Reinsurance
Bermuda Limited,
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York and Texas Life
Insurance Company. At
the same time, Fitch assigned a long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+'
to Wilton Re Holdings Limited. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Financial leverage increases above 25%;
--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk
preference or
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the
company;
--Sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position
with no plans
or ability to rectify;
--Decline in ROE below 10%;
--A change in regulation that would materially increase or
change the company's
current reserving, capitalization or redundant statutory reserve
collateral
requirements.
While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near term,
factors that could
trigger a positive rating action in the longer term include:
--Continued growth in profitability and successful execution of
management plans
and additional seasoning of the company's in-force book of
business;
--Maintenance of capital levels at or above current levels on a
risk-adjusted
basis.
Fitch expects to assign:
Wilton Re Finance LLC
--5.875% Senior Notes due Mar. 30, 2033 at 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates the Wilton Re entities as follows:
Wilton Reassurance Company
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York
Texas Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable.
Wilton Re Holdings Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
