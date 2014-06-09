(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Wintrust
Financial
Corporation's (WTFC) subordinated debt issuance 'BBB-' pending
the receipt of
final documentation. The company announced today, June 9, that
it has commenced
an underwritten public offering of subordinated notes under its
effective shelf
registration statement. The subordinated notes are expected to
have a 10 year
tenure and will not be callable prior to maturity
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated debt
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt is
notched down from the
issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR) to reflect the loss
severity of the
subordinated debt relative to the average recoveries assumed for
a typical bank
senior debt instrument.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated debt
WTFC's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to any change in
its VR.
Proceeds of the offering are intended for general corporate
purposes, which may
include, without limitation, investments at the holding company
level, providing
capital to support growth, acquisitions or other business
combinations,
including FDIC-assisted acquisitions, and reducing or
refinancing existing debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014);
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2013).
