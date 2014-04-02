(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its ratings of Nielsen Holdings, N.V. (Nielsen); Nielsen Finance LLC and Nielsen Finance Co. (collectively, Nielsen Finance); and The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.ar.l. at the end of a 30-day period beginning today. Fitch will continue to maintain coverage of Nielsen and its related entities prior to withdrawal. This advance notice is provided for the benefit of users in managing their use of Fitch's ratings. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings in 30 days, which are uncompensated. Fitch currently rates Nielsen and related entities as follows: Nielsen --IDR at 'BB'. Nielsen Finance --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior secured bank facility at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.ar.l. --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Contact: Business Relationship Managment Ian A. Hodgart Senior Director +1-212-908-0819 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Primary Analyst Rolando Larrondo Senior Director +1-212-908-9189 Secondary Analyst Brian Yoo, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-9175 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013); --'The Credit Encyclo-Media Volume VI' (Sept. 19, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Credit Encyclo-Media VI: Fitchâ€™s Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.