LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) The European Commission's recommendation
to allow five
eurozone sovereigns additional time to cut their deficits
recognises that
previous deficit reduction targets were too ambitious in the
face of recession
and rising unemployment, Fitch Ratings says.
However, an easing in the pace of fiscal austerity will not be
sufficient to
underpin a broad-based and sustainable economic recovery without
further
progress on banking union and structural reforms to raise the
growth and
job-creation potential of economies across the region.
The shift in emphasis from front-loaded fiscal austerity to
structural reform
signals the increasing pressure on policymakers to stem rising
unemployment and
promote economic recovery rather than a reversal of the
commitment to fiscal
consolidation. Broadly, our eurozone sovereign ratings already
incorporate less
stringent deficit reduction targets than those previously set
out, reflecting
the weaker economic outlook.
In March we cut our forecast for GDP growth in the eurozone in
2013 by 0.4pp -
we now forecast a 0.5% contraction this year - and our 2014
forecast by 0.2pp.
We already expected France, Spain and the Netherlands to miss
their previous
2013 deadlines to reduce their deficits to 3% of GDP. All of
them have now had
the deadlines extended (France and Spain by two years to 2015
and 2016
respectively, the Netherlands by one year to 2014).
While extending its headline deficit deadlines, the Commission
has reiterated
the need for both fiscal consolidation ("backtracking" is not an
option") and
structural reform to boost growth potential. This is consistent
with the
important change of emphasis in the eurozone authorities'
attempts to tackle the
crisis that we discussed in our 2013 Global Sovereign Outlook,
published in
December.
There has been a shift to a more nuanced approach that looks
through the
cyclical component of sovereign deficits and focuses on the
implementation of
well-designed deficit reduction measures rather than headline
results. Such an
approach was seen in Spain, for example, where no additional
measures were
requested in November despite the Commission's 2013 deficit
forecast
substantially exceeding official forecasts.
This shift in emphasis acknowledges that adjustment will take
time and that
targets should be realistic, which is arguably preferable to
setting stricter
targets that are repeatedly missed. It will also ease the
headwind to recovery
created by simultaneous budgetary austerity.
However, repeatedly extending deficit reduction targets will
erode confidence in
the eurozone's new fiscal framework, which is supposed to
enhance coordination
and discipline, and delay the point at which government
debt-to-GDP ratios stop
rising. The ability and willingness of eurozone sovereigns to
stabilise and
reduce their debt-to-GDP ratios remain key drivers of our
eurozone sovereign
ratings.
Confidence in the sustainability of public finances in the
eurozone depends not
only on reducing budget deficits but also securing broad-based
and sustainable
economic recovery. Structural reforms that enhance the growth
and employment
potential of the region's economy as well progress on banking
union and efforts
to ease the supply of credit are key in this regard.
Contact:
David Riley
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1175
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.