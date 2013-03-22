(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) The International Association of
Insurance Supervisors'
capital proposals for global systemically important insurers
(GSIIs) does not
plan to force GSIIs to hold extra capital, other than for
specific
non-traditional insurance businesses such as variable annuities
and credit
default protection, according to press reports this week. The
focus on risk
rather than just size would be in line with that underlying
Fitch's ratings.
The largest Fitch-rated global insurers already have strong
capital positions,
which support high ratings. Any limit on ratings is more
associated with
earnings power and market position than capital, although some
insurers do have
high debt leverage and additional capital could reduce this. The
singling out of
non-traditional businesses reflects the historical performance
of large
insurers, which with a few exceptions, such as AIG Financial
Products and AEGON,
have not required government support through the financial
crisis.
The experience of AIG Financial Products in 2008 shows how some
non-traditional
businesses, such as credit derivatives and products with complex
financial
options and guarantees, can change insurers' risk profiles,
making them more
susceptible to short-term risks. Traditional businesses are
subject to long
run-off periods, which reduce vulnerability to liquidity risk.
This has been a
key factor in insurers' stability since the global financial
crisis.
Most large insurers no longer underwrite the sort of products
that got AIG
Financial Products into trouble, but some non-traditional
businesses have
shorter pricing and performance track records that the IAIS is
likely to
investigate further. One of these is variable annuities (VAs).
We consider them
a potential source of risk and have addressed this in our
ratings. For example,
the rapid growth of variable annuity business at Jackson
National Life, the US
subsidiary of the UK insurance group Prudential Plc, was one of
the reasons for
our downgrade in 2010. VAs are largely a US product but other
European insurers
with significant US VA business are AEGON and AXA.
Insurers are lobbying against the proposals for GSIIs. This, and
the long
timeframe for implementation, mean that there is a significant
chance that the
proposals will be amended, possibly even abandoned, before
implementation.
The IAIS held a meeting this week with IAIS observers to discuss
matters related
to the GSII policy.
