LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Deflation in the eurozone would put
further pressure
on banks, dampening earnings, increasing non-performing loans
and weakening
collateral values, says Fitch Ratings. Our "Japan-style"
deflation scenario
analysis for eurozone banks shows banks in peripheral countries
with already
weakened banking systems and low inflation would be affected
first.
Falling prices, wages and incomes reduce demand for credit and
make existing
debt harder to service, while falling asset prices weaken
defaulted loan
recoveries. But the knock-on effects on economic growth means
there is likely to
be an official sector response, which could ease banks' pain.
The risk of deflation is increasing, but it is not our base case
for the
eurozone as a whole. We expect strengthening GDP growth and a
narrowing of the
output gap to help avert it.
Deflation would negatively affect several inputs to our
Viability Ratings
assessment, including the operating environment, asset quality,
capital and
earnings. The nature and extent of the impact would reflect the
severity of
deflation, its duration, and its variation across jurisdictions.
The effect on
individual banks would also depend on the creditworthiness of
each bank, and any
additional official sector policy responses.
Our report on the risks that eurozone deflation would present to
banks is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
