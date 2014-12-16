(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Australia's fiscal
outlook has weakened
due to lack of support for spending cuts in the Senate and a
sharp decline in
key commodities prices that eroded the country's terms of trade
in 2H14, says
Fitch Ratings. Further deterioration in commodities prices or
continued
objections to spending cuts in the Senate would pose risks to
the fiscal
outlook. But Australia is still well positioned relative to
other 'AAA' rated
sovereigns due to its low general government debt ratio and
government
commitment to fiscal consolidation.
The Treasury's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO),
published on 15
December, identified two key factors behind the deterioration in
the Australian
fiscal position since the release of the 2014-2015 budget in
May. First, higher
spending by AUD10.6bn was due to policy changes and delays
related to the
passage of budget cuts in the Senate. Second, lower tax revenues
by AUD31.6bn
resulted from weaker-than-expected wage growth and a marked
decline in the price
of major export commodities, including iron ore and coal.
The government has therefore adjusted its medium-term cash
balance expectations,
with the deficits for 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 revised to 2.5%
and 1.9% of GDP,
from 1.8% and 1.0%, respectively. The planned return to fiscal
surplus has also
been pushed back, to 2019-2020 instead of 2018-2019 - although
Fitch regards
this change in target as symbolic because of the long time
horizon, which
includes two election cycles.
This follows a trend in recent years in which government fiscal
forecasts
deteriorated significantly. In the budgets and MYEFOs of
2011-2012 and
2012-2013, the government expected a surplus of 0.2%-0.3% of GDP
for 2014-2015.
The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook in 2013-2014
predicted a deficit of
1.5% for the same year, contrasting with the actual 2.5%
deficit.
Deteriorating terms of trade linked to weaker commodities prices
will remain a
risk for the Australian sovereign in 2015. In the MYEFO, the
government assumed
an iron ore price of USD60/tonne over the next two years against
a spot price of
USD95 at the time of the budget.
Nevertheless, the government's forecast of Australia's general
government
liabilities at 26.4% of GDP in 2014-2015 is lower than the 'AAA'
peer category
median for general government debt of 41.6%.
Therefore on its own the change in the fiscal outlook as
reflected in the MYEFO
does not indicate a major risk to sovereign creditworthiness.
This is especially
so because fiscal consolidation remains a key aim of the
administration and the
government continues to pursue cost cuts despite the weakening
macroeconomic
environment. The government's lack of a majority in the Senate
gives scope for
further delays as specific measures are contested, but
nevertheless Fitch
believes there is a broad political consensus in favour of
fiscal consolidation.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
