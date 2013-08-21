(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 21 (Fitch) Favorable growing conditions and
better harvests this
fall could put continued pressure on corn prices, but Fitch
Ratings expects U.S.
farm lenders' asset quality metrics to remain solid moving into
2014.
Over time, a pull-back in crop prices and land values from
record levels could
cut farmers' incomes and net worth modestly across the U.S. Corn
Belt. However,
we believe generally prudent underwriting practices by lenders
in the Farm
Credit System (FCS) have mitigated risks of a sharp rise in
credit losses, even
if crop prices remain depressed.
Some long range forecasts see the potential for corn prices to
remain below $5
per bushel for several years. This type of sustained price
weakness, coupled
with a fall in farmland values, would put nominal pressure on
Corn Belt incomes
and asset quality.
We observe that farm lenders, such as AgriBank, which has the
most exposure to
farmland within the FCS, have utilized conservative per acre
debt caps and land
price forecasts derived from sustainable crop price assumptions
for underwriting
purposes. The level of debt that has been taken on by farmers is
relatively
small compared with the recent run-up in land prices,
strengthening farmers'
balance sheets. We believe these two factors should prove to be
adequate
mitigants to asset quality concerns over the near to midterm.
Signs of modest weakening in farm credit fundamentals appeared
this summer. The
most recent surveys of farmland prices by the Chicago and Kansas
City Fed
indicate that the rapid land price gains of recent years are
moderating or
stopping altogether this year. Still, there is little evidence
in these reports
that lower crop price expectations are leading to increased
borrowing.
Cash flow pressures on corn and wheat farmers are likely to
increase in the
third quarter as the harvest is complete. Expected revenue
declines driven by
lower prices could be moderated somewhat as a result of much
stronger production
levels given that generally cool and wet conditions have boosted
output
significantly from last year's drought-affected levels.
We also note that declining grain prices are a positive for
cattle and pork
producers that have seen heightened margin pressure over the
last few years as
feed prices have risen. Therefore, cash flow fundamentals for
livestock loans
are likely to improve this year, offsetting some of the modest
income declines
experienced by borrowers in the grain sector.
