(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) Approval of a Financial Accounting
Standards Board
(FASB) proposal on the treatment of credit losses for loans and
other financial
assets could eventually force U.S. banks to book expected losses
early, putting
pressure on reserve levels and reported earnings. Fitch Ratings
sees the
potential for use of the loss model under this new FASB proposal
to drive U.S.
institutions to report asset values more conservatively than
international
counterparts applying the proposed new IFRS credit loss
standard.
The FASB loan loss proposal, released in December and open for
public comment
until April 30, would change the way in which banks account for
expected losses
on loans and other debt securities and financial assets. Unlike
the current loss
reserve rules that allow institutions to wait until losses are
incurred before
boosting provisions, the new approach would require a more
timely recognition of
future losses as expected cash flows change.
In contrast to the current system, in which multiple impairment
models relying
on an "incurred loss" approach are used, the new framework would
lead to a
single "expected credit loss" model, in which management would
be required to
incorporate more forward-looking information in reporting on
credit losses. As
well as using available current and historical data, they would
also need to
consider forecasts of future losses.
On the balance sheet, U.S. banks would be required to reflect
current loss
expectations in the "allowance for credit losses" account. The
income statement
would capture deterioration or improvement in credit loss
expectations through
changes in the provision for bad debt expense.
Fitch believes that the use of this model is likely to lead to
quarterly
adjustments in expected loss projections, possibly leading to
more volatility in
provision expense and reported earnings. However, banks could
also conceivably
take large one-time charges at first signs of distress in their
loan portfolios,
then look for opportunities to smooth earnings volatility over
time through
reserve releases or reverse provisions
If the proposal is adopted, the rule would likely take some time
to go into
effect. Banks will require time to improve their accounting and
reporting
systems to collect the type of data that will be needed to
estimate prospective
losses. We believe the rule would not go into effect until 2015
or later. At
that time, assuming a prospective approach to loan losses leads
to increased
bookings of provisions, most banks will likely report one-time
hits to earnings.
Like the FASB, the International Accounting Standards Board
(IASB) is seeking
public comment on proposed changes in credit loss treatment. The
IASB exposure
draft on the subject (open for comment until July) does not go
as far as the
FASB proposal in encouraging a move away from the levels of
provisions booked
under an "incurred loss" standard. This could set up a situation
in which U.S.
banks are ultimately required to report greater expected credit
losses, leading
to more conservatism in reporting and potentially larger loss
provisions
relative to their European, Canadian and other international
competitors. This
could derail the process of international accounting convergence
on credit
losses and lead to less clarity in comparing bank balance sheets
and income
statements around the world.
Ultimately the method used by banks to estimate expected losses,
as well as the
time horizon over which these estimates are made, will be
important in providing
a reasonable picture of banks' financial positions.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-3153
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
