(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hong Kong
(HK) developers
will have to adopt a fast churn-out model as the HK government
has shown its
determination to increase the residential land supply in the
next decade.
Developers will face declining margins for their property sales
in the medium
term as prices fall. Those who can shorten their development
cycles will have
lower inventory holding risk, and hence, more stable cash flow
and steadier
profit margins.
The HK government adopted 470,000 residential units as the
supply target in the
next decade. Although a bulk of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS)
units will only be
available for pre-sales from 2017, Fitch expects the private
residential supply
to increase significantly to over 15,000 units per year through
pre-sales from
2014. This is because the substantial amount of land parcels
sold since 2010
will gradually be available to the market through pre-sales in
the near term,
putting downward pressure on housing prices. The latest
Centa-City Leading (CCL)
Index released on 17 Jan 2014 reached a one-year low of 117.71
and is down 4.8%
from the peak in March 2013.
In the previous property boom cycle in 2003-2013, HK developers
enjoyed widening
profit margins by taking a longer period to develop their
projects when prices
were appreciating. This may be due to their objective of earning
better margins
or various government approval processes which slowed down the
pace of
construction. In view of the rising land supply and falling
prices, HK
developers, most of whom have high exposure to mass market
housing, may have to
adopt a quicker turnover model. Otherwise, their project margins
will be
squeezed later, especially for those which acquired land
actively in the past
two years.
As a fast churn-out model can reduce inventory holding risk,
developers can
minimise the impact of compressing margins by shortening their
development
cycles and recycling their capital to replenish their land-bank
at a lower cost
during property downturns. Secondly, a fast-churn model allows
developers to
utilise their capital more efficiently, generating a bigger
volume of sales with
the same amount of capital. Lastly, future land supply will be
sufficient for
developers to adopt the fast churn-out model.
Fitch expects developers to continue applying for pre-sales
approvals at an
earlier stage of project development in order to secure better
margins at the
current pricing levels. Developers will be more proactive in
property sales in
the next two to three years before the substantial amount of HOS
units come on
to the market in 2017.
