NEW YORK, January 05 (Fitch) Economic improvement in many
markets, growth in the
insured population under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and
management
initiatives to boost volumes are converging to support improved
performance in
the for-profit hospital sector, according to Fitch Ratings.
While secular
headwinds to patient volumes are persistent, we believe that the
influence of
these factors is tapering since the industry has now been facing
these pressures
for several years.
The Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital companies reported
very strong
growth in organic patient volumes in 3Q14, with same-hospital
admissions up 0.7%
and adjusted admissions up 3.5%. This is a sequential
improvement from a good
result in 2Q14 and the first quarter of positive growth in
inpatient admissions
since 4Q12. Fitch believes the hospital industry may post
another two quarters
of above-trend growth in volumes as the positive effects of the
ACA gain a bit
more momentum early in 2015.
Over the longer term, positive organic growth in inpatient
admissions is
probably not sustainable partly because of pressure by health
insurers to reduce
volumes of short-stay admissions and rates of hospital
readmissions. However,
Fitch thinks there is reason for optimism that the improved
trend in outpatient
volumes has legs since operational initiatives to capture these
volumes will
have a sustaining influence.
The ACA has not only been supportive of volume growth; an
increase in the ranks
of the insured is resulting in a lessened financial headwind
from uncompensated
care for uninsured patients. Versus the prior-year period, 3Q14
adjusted bad
debt expense dropped by an average of 518bp across the
Fitch-rated group to
21.5% of revenues. Although early evidence of the influence of
the ACA on the
industry is largely positive, it is difficult to project future
effects since
the ACA faces continued political opposition. Following midterm
election
victories for the GOP in 2014, it is unlikely that more states
will opt into
ACA's Medicaid expansion in the near term. Legal challenges also
remain, most
notably the pending the Supreme Court's review of the legality
of tax subsidies
for some customers of the health insurance exchanges.
The full report, "Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Favorable Factors
Converge to
Support Organic Growth," is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The report
provides a summary of the quarterly operating performance and
credit metrics of
companies in the for-profit hospital sector including detailed
debt and
organizational structure charts.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
