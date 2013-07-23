(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 23 (Fitch) An expected pick-up in expirations of
FDIC Loss-Share
Agreements (LSAs) with U.S. banks is unlikely to have a
significant impact on
capital, asset quality and earnings for affected institutions,
according to a
new analysis by Fitch Ratings.
LSAs serve to limit the cost of bank failures by offering
partial loan loss
protection from the FDIC for banks that acquire failed
institutions. A majority
of current LSAs were entered into at the height of the financial
crisis as bank
failures surged.
Under the LSAs, the FDIC absorbs a portion of loan losses (80%
to 95%) for a
stated period of time -- typically 10 years for single-family
mortgages and five
years for commercial assets. Such agreements on commercial
assets are now close
to expiration.
Assets covered under the LSAs have historically been assigned a
20% risk
weighting for capital purposes. With loss-sharing expiring in
the medium term,
the risk weighting of these commercial assets will increase to
100%. For some
high-volatility commercial real estate loans under Basel III,
the risk weighting
can be up to 150%.
Despite the increased risk weights, our analysis indicates that
the impact to
Tier 1 capital would be immaterial, as the expiring commercial
assets typically
represent a nominal portion of total loan portfolios at their
respective
institutions.
We note that asset quality for these loans continues to be weak,
with
nonperforming assets (NPAs), as a percentage of the covered
portfolio, averaging
around 11%. However, NPAs, as a percentage of the total
portfolio drop
significantly, pointing to limited exposure.
Institutions with loss-share agreements have the ability to
completely write-off
affected assets, due to modest levels of earnings. However,
institutions would
have almost no reason to write-off these assets subsequent to
loss-share
expiration, as any recoveries on commercial assets experienced
within a
three-year period would have to be shared with the FDIC.
From an earnings perspective, we expect the continuation of some
noise in net
interest margins as these assets will continue to accrete into
income. However,
volatility arising from valuation adjustments on the FDIC
indemnification assets
may be more muted, possibly resulting in a net positive impact
on income.
Contact:
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5459
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
