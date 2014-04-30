(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 30 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's reverse
repurchase (repo)
facility could alter short-term funding dynamics if it grows in
size and becomes
a more permanent source of short-term money market supply,
according to Fitch
Ratings. It could alter the funding dynamics between money
market funds looking
to invest on a short-term secured basis, and broker-dealers and
other repo
counterparties seeking to efficiently fund the more liquid
portions of their
balance sheets. These dynamics are neutral to broker-dealer
ratings and positive
for money market fund ratings.
Although the Fed facility could potentially consume a portion of
funding
undertaken by broker-dealers, it would also reduce the need for
broker-dealers
to utilize their balance sheets in order to facilitate repo
funding on behalf of
their clients. Furthermore, broker-dealers are increasingly
rationalizing their
use of repo funding given the regulatory capital and liquidity
requirements
associated with the activity.
For example, the final supplementary leverage ratio rule
approved by U.S.
banking regulators earlier this month is likely to dampen repo
activity for
broker-dealers that are part of large banking entities. Media
reports suggest
that the SEC is also considering leverage rules for brokers, so
a broader group
of dealers may also be affected.
Regulatory constraints on bank trading activities, including
both the Volcker
Rule and Basel, could further reduce dealers' need for repo
funding and their
appetite for providing repo intermediation services. Basel III
liquidity
requirements also discourage dealers from relying on wholesale
short-term
funding, such as repos.
Although dealers may reduce their repo activity, it will remain
an important
source of short-term funding. If the Fed's program becomes
permanent and allows
full allotment, we believe money funds will increase their
reliance on the
facility at the expense of existing funding relationships with
dealers, given
the credit quality of the Fed as a repo counterparty and the
competitiveness of
the rates offered. The extent of the impact for dealers will
depend on the
amount of funding available under the Fed facility and whether
collateral
eligibility is extended beyond Treasuries to agency
mortgage-backed securities.
We believe it will remain important for broker-dealers to
maintain a degree of
access to repo funding as an efficient means of financing more
liquid portions
of their balance sheet and to service key clients. This may
require
broker-dealers to offer more competitive repo rates relative to
what is offered
by the Fed facility.
For money market funds, the Fed repo facility is viewed
positively, as it
provides additional short-term investment supply at a time of
relative scarcity
while potentially driving higher offered repo rates. That the
exposure is to a
more highly rated counterparty, relative to broker-dealer
counterparties,
further strengthens the attractiveness of the investment
opportunity.
The Fed's repo facility was established in 2013 as a potential
monetary policy
tool, but it has also had a secondary effect of providing high
quality
short-term investment supply to investors such as money market
funds. Usage of
the facility has been consistently increasing since its
inception last year,
reaching a record level of $242 billion at the end of
first-quarter 2014, and
representing 10% and 7% of U.S. government and prime money fund
assets,
respectively. The facility size may rise further as the Fed has
continuously
increased the counterparty bid limit, most recently to $10
billion on April 7,
from $500 million at the program's inception.
