LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's new reverse
repo program (RRP)
was well received by money market funds (MMFs) as a potential
source of supply
at the end of the third quarter, according to Fitch Ratings.
Banks typically
reduce repo and other borrowings at the end of each quarter,
limiting the
availability of investment options for MMFs.
The July Fed minutes discussed establishing a fixed-rate,
overnight repo
facility wherein market participants, including certain MMFs,
would be eligible
to lend cash to the Fed on an overnight basis, collateralized by
securities held
by the Fed. The repo facility is an additional tool for the Fed
to manage a
reversal of its quantitative easing program and money market
interest rates by
lending securities for a set period of time to withdraw cash
from the banking
system. The Fed began testing the RRP in late September.
Many money fund managers indicated to Fitch that they intend to
participate in
the RRP, and indeed, bids submitted to the Fed spiked at the end
of the third
quarter, reaching $58 billion from 87 bidders. However, the
total dropped in the
beginning of the fourth quarter, as investors opted for higher
repo rates
elsewhere. The total of bids submitted was as low as $1 billion
on Nov. 7, with
6 counterparties participating.
Fitch believes lower market repo rates or a higher rate paid by
the Fed may lead
to more participation. To encourage greater participation, the
Fed recently
increased the maximum allotment per counterparty from $500
million to $1 billion
and hiked the interest rate paid on the overnight facility from
1 basis point to
2 basis points, and then to 3 basis points.
The program would expand MMFs' investment opportunities in light
of constrained
asset supply and offer a high quality, liquid investment option.
However,
participation in the RRP is limited to MMFs with at least $5
billion in assets.
There are 139 approved counterparties for the program, including
94 MMFs.
Fitch's MMF rating criteria caps repo exposures backed by
government and agency
securities at 25% for counterparties rated 'F1' or better.
However, given the
essentially risk-free nature of the Fed as counterparty and the
current terms of
the repo structure, participation in this program would not be
subject to this
25% limit.
