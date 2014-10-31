(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's final risk
standards for
central counterparties (CCPs) and other financial market
utilities (FMUs), which
include minimum equity and liquidity standards, constitute a
first step in
regulating these entities that will likely evolve, Fitch Ratings
says.
Counterparty, operational and potential systemic risks are
rising at CCPs as
mandatory clearing for certain products takes effect and volumes
are expected to
increase, so the initial prudential standards may need to be
enhanced.
The initial requirements appear reasonable, but they are
difficult to assess in
terms of their sufficiency, especially as risks to these
financial
infrastructure companies continue to shift.
The standards are designed to ensure that FMUs manage credit
risks arising from
payment, clearing and settlement processes. For example, a CCP
is specifically
required to hold additional prefunded financial resources to
cover stresses,
including the default of the two largest participants, known as
a "cover 2"
requirement.
Under the liquidity requirement, an FMU will have to hold
sufficient
unencumbered liquid assets to cover the greater of the cost for
the firm to
recover or wind-down from general business losses according to
its plans, or six
months of current operating expenses. Although there are no
capital rules as
such, common equity has to be at least equal to the amount of
unencumbered
liquid assets held under the liquidity rule.
The risk management standards should help ensure more robust
risk controls and
improve CCPs' overall credit profiles, all else being equal.
This could offset
some of the additional risks arising from higher clearing
volumes. But the
extent to which these rules would lower the risk for senior
bondholders will
depend on the effectiveness of recovery plans.
Importantly, recovery and resolution plans are mandated by the
regulation. The
guidance on recovery planning for financial market
infrastructure companies,
published on Oct. 15 by the Bank for International Settlements'
Committee on
Payment and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International
Organization for
Securities Commissioners (IOSCO) includes specific recovery
tools, which should
improve the enforceability and effectiveness of the plans. It
also envisages
that the allocation of losses is set out before the losses are
incurred
(ex-ante).
Senior creditors are likely to become part of the waterfall, but
bail-in is not
explicitly set out in the regulation. Senior bondholders may
absorb losses at an
earlier stage of the recovery process, potentially through
voluntary debt
restructuring or if ex-ante arrangements regarding bail-in are
made. But this is
unclear at this early stage of regulation for financial market
infrastructure
companies.
The US is the first country to adopt the principles for
financial market
infrastructure companies developed by the CPMI and IOSCO. The
Fed published its
final rules for financial market utilities on Oct. 28. The Fed
has requested
that compliant recovery and orderly wind down plans be put in
place as soon as
possible, but no later than Dec. 31, 2015
Contact:
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0369
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0650
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
