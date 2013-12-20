Dec 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Numerous initiatives by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) in recent weeks support
the return of private capital to the U.S. mortgage market, according to Fitch Ratings.
This week the FHFA put out a request for feedback on future decreases in loan
purchase limits for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac which could go into effect as
early as October 2014. The proposal comes on the heels of the FHFA's November
announcement to stay the current loan limits for another year. In addition, the
agencies both announced higher guaranty fees (g-fees) and loan level price
adjustments (LLPAs) that go into effect April 1 2014, which will impact very
high quality loans previously not subject to a LLPA.
The loan limit decrease proposal represents another of the FHFA's several
measures designed to fulfill its Strategic Plan for Enterprise Conservatorships,
which aim to reduce the government's role in mortgage finance while minimizing
potential market disruption. Though it represents a positive step towards
bringing back private capital, Fitch believes that the overall impact is likely
to be modest. Fitch's view is based on the FHFA's analysis which showed that the
roughly 4% cut in conforming balances (to $400,000 from $417,000 and $600,000
from $625,000 for high cost states) would have shifted around 1% of borrowers to
the jumbo market had the loan limit reduction been implemented at the beginning
of last year (based on 2012's full year volumes).
Similarly, increases in G-fees announced earlier this month should further
encourage a return of private capital to the market. The GSEs will raise
single-family ongoing g-fees by 10 basis points (bps) and also introduce or
increase LLPAs tied to borrower credit risk. For example, loans that once were
allowed a zero or minimal rate adjustment will now face an increase of at least
25 bps raising the cost of funding for lenders. As a potential off-set, the
up-front 25 bp adverse market fee has been eliminated for most markets, except
NY, NJ, CA, and FL where foreclosure costs and timelines remain lengthy. Fitch
expects that at least some of these increases will be reflected in rates charged
to borrowers.
These measures may result in somewhat higher non-agency production, albeit at a
sharply lower total loan volume from 2012-2013's levels given the drop in
refinance activity. Taking that scenario into account, it is unlikely to
translate into a significant increase in private label RMBS issuance next year.
Rather, these changes may further support the strong portfolio bid for high
quality mortgage assets.
Fitch believes the private label RMBS market will continue its recovery in 2014
and surpass the $13 billion in volume issued this year. That said, the magnitude
of growth is unclear due to ongoing and new challenges including rate
volatility, skittish investor demand, and the new "qualified mortgage" rules
that become effective in January.