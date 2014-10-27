(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) The Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) announcement last Monday that it plans to further refine representation & warranty requirements and allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to purchase mortgages with slightly higher loan-to-values (LTV) signal a continued shift in direction. Fitch believes the proposed changes tend to help the GSEs maintain their dominant position, potentially leaving less room for private capital in the mortgage market. Fitch sees the changes proposed by FHFA as incrementally helpful to residential real estate market activity only if banks become more willing to ease lending standards. While the initial market reaction to the proposed changes has been positive, it is not clear if banks will loosen their credit overlays on agency loans and increase lending volume. Currently, the GSEs' credit standards remain lower than those of originators, despite the revised rep & warranty framework put in place in early 2013. Banks have been much more cautious about underwriting because of the scale of loan putbacks imposed by the GSEs post-crisis. We believe the proposed increase in LTV levels to 97% from 95% may result in some benefit to the active private mortgage insurers (MIs), which provide coverage on most GSE loans with LTVs above 80%. The decline in downpayment requirement could increase the number of loans eligible for private mortgage insurance coverage and would extend the average length of policies' coverage. The benefit to the MIs, however, also depends on banks' willingness to lend at higher LTVs. It may also increase the riskiness of their insured books with more high-LTV loans. The Private Mortgage Insurance Eligibility Requirements, a new set of capital rules set to be finalized by the end of 2014, remain an uncertainty for the industry and potentially another long-term challenge for MIs. Contacts: Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 (212) 908-0769 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Grant Bailey Managing Director RMBS +1 (212) 908-0544 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions, Fitch Wire +1 212 908 0652 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.