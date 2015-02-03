(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) The Federal Housing Finance
Agency's proposed
rules for minimum capital and liquidity requirements for nonbank
mortgage
servicers on Jan. 30 is not a panacea for eliminating the risk
exposure
typically facing whole-mortgage and RMBS holders under a
servicer failure or a
disruption in the servicing of mortgage assets, according to
Fitch Ratings. The
new rules, while incrementally positive from a credit risk
perspective, could
also be more challenging for smaller servicers, and may be a
modest entry
barrier for new players.
The FHFA's proposed financial requirements for nonbank mortgage
servicers
include a minimum net worth of $2.5 million plus 25 bps of the
unpaid principal
balance (UPB) of serviced mortgages; minimum capital ratio of
greater than or
equal to 6%, calculated as tangible net worth, divided by total
assets; and
minimum liquidity of 3.5 bps of total agency servicing plus an
additional 200
bps of total nonperforming loans in excess of 6% of total agency
UPB. The
proposal follows similar minimums introduced by Fannie Mae and
Ginnie Mae for
approved servicers earlier this year. The FHFA proposal is
expected to be
finalized in second-quarter 2015 and take effect six months
later.
For the largest nonbank mortgage servicer based on UPB, Ocwen
Financial
Corporation (Issuer Default Rating 'B-', Outlook Negative), the
FHFA proposal
would translate into minimum net worth, capital and liquidity
requirements of
$1.0 billion, 6% and $896.5 million, respectively, levels that
the company would
comfortably satisfy, based on both its Sept. 30, 2014 financials
and pro forma
for its subsequent regulatory settlements. Other large, nonbank
mortgage
servicers, such as Nationstar Mortgage and Walter Investment
Management, are
also expected to meet FHFA's proposed minimum guidelines.
Smaller nonbank mortgage servicers may be incrementally
challenged to meet the
capital and liquidity requirements, but Fitch does not believe
the minimums are
sufficiently high so as to require material capital to be raised
or drive
increased industry consolidation. This reflects the FHFA's
competing interests
of promoting mortgage servicing stability via enhanced capital
and liquidity
requirements, while also promoting increased participation in
the mortgage
servicing market. That said, the requirements may serve as an
incremental
competitive advantage to larger players, adding to the
importance of scale in
what is already a thin-margin business.
Historically, nonbank mortgage servicers have not been subject
to regulatory
capital requirements, in contrast to banks, which have clear and
rigorous
capital standards. The FHFA has studied ways to bolster the
resilience of
servicers and has targeted capital and liquidity as a central
part of increasing
servicers' resilience under stress.
Fitch does not view the capital and liquidity requirements as
materially
reducing the risk of default for mortgage servicers under
stress. The business
remains mostly monoline, cyclical, short-term wholesale funded,
thinly
profitable and subject to operational and regulatory risks.
These
characteristics limit the Issuer Default Ratings of mortgage
servicers to below
investment-grade levels.
Contact:
Johann Juan
Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-3339
70 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Roelof Slump
Managing Director
RMBS
+1 212 908-0705
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga,
New York, Tel:
+1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.