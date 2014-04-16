(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food Retail Dashboard 1H14 here LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that price investments by EMEA food retailers could lead to increased footfall and volumes, but improvements to operating margins are likely to be subdued by a continued fierce price competitive environment. As a result, the credit impact of price investments is broadly neutral although Tesco remains in the spotlight. The report '1H14 EMEA Food Retail Dashboard' explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: Price investments will continue to hold back operating margins - What Fitch is watching: Continued price investments, hypermarket performance and sales growth trends - The ratings impact of the above A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The EMEA food retail Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 203 530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anne Porte Associate Director +33 144 29 91 36 Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.