LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) Conduct costs and the need to adapt
group
structures to increasing regulatory scrutiny of banks'
subsidiaries as part of
resolution planning will keep the capitalisation of the 12
global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs) in the spotlight, Fitch Ratings says.
But the GTUBs
continue to strengthen capital buffers and we believe they can
act quickly to
restore and maintain good capital ratios. The continuous raising
of the capital
bar also reflects a desire to remain in line with competitors.
All GTUBs are exposed to litigation and other conduct risks, and
further fines
are inevitable. We expect further conduct costs in numerous
investigations,
including but not limited to foreign exchange rate setting, US
mortgage-related
matters and US sanctions breaches. The nature of the alleged
action in relation
to foreign exchange rate setting in particular suggests fines
could be material
and widespread if any wrongdoing is found.
Uncertainty about the level of fines and potential related
business restrictions
is now one of the biggest risks these banks face. Their
Viability Ratings (VR)
incorporate our view that conduct costs should remain manageable
at each
issuer's rating level, and we do not expect possible
restrictions on banks to
affect businesses materially. Sanctions that dent capitalisation
more than
temporarily or materially restrict business activities would put
pressure on
VRs. They can also indicate excessive risk appetite and weak
corporate
governance.
Capital strengthening and a reduction in assets and leverage
should help banks
manage the stricter capital requirements for subsidiaries that
are increasingly
the focus for regulators looking to improve the resolvability of
large banking
groups. But meeting foreign supervisors' specific qualitative
expectations from
the outset will be challenging for some banks. This particularly
affects
European GTUBs with US subsidiaries. Leverage ratio requirements
are likely also
to be a constraining factor for the nature and volume of
business these banks
book in the US.
Additional regulatory requirements or preferences are also
developing for
certain subsidiaries and holding companies in the GTUBs' home
markets, with a
greater focus on legal entity capitalisation. UK-based banks
will have to
establish a ring-fenced subsidiary for retail and SME activities
with separate
capital requirements. Business separations are also required for
German and
French banks for select trading operations. The two Swiss GTUBs
are also setting
up new subsidiaries for their domestic and some of their
wealth-management
operations. The structural changes and additional requirements
will consume
management time and costs, are likely to keep earnings retention
rates high for
some time and may constrain business activities.
For more information on the sector, see our report Global
Trading and Universal
Banks: Periodic Review - Mixed Outlook for 2H14, published today
on
www.fitchratings.com.
