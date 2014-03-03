(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) First Horizon National Corporation's
(FHN) recently
announced agreement with Freddie Mac (FHLMC) relating to loans
sold to the GSE
between 2000 - 2008 is credit neutral to the company's
'BBB-' ratings, according to Fitch Ratings.
The agreement with FHLMC follows the company's 4Q'13 settlement
with Fannie Mae
(FNMA) pertaining to loans sold during a similar time period.
That announcement
resulted in a $200 million provision to FHN's mortgage
repurchase reserve to
account for the FNMA settlement as well as estimation for the
FHLMC settlement.
While credit neutral overall, Fitch generally views the
settlements as positive
steps forward for FHN in getting out from under various legal
overhangs that
resulted from past national mortgage lending strategies. Fitch
expected that the
FHLMC settlement would occur in close proximity to the FNMA
agreement.
Furthermore, Fitch's current rating and outlook for FHN
incorporated the view
that the $200 million provision made in 3Q'13 would be
sufficient to cover both
GSE-related settlements and other idiosyncratic costs relating
to legacy
strategies.
With the FHLMC settlement, the company released $30 million of
its mortgage
repurchase reserve likely due to a more favorable outcome than
initially
projected.
Fitch expects FHN to continue to resolve outstanding legal
contingencies over
the near-to-mid-term. Separate from the FHLMC settlement, the
company added $27
million to its litigation reserve which now has approximately
$60 million set
aside to likely cover potential payouts relating to the
origination and sale of
$27 billion of private-label securitizations between 2005 and
2008. FHN is
currently subject to five securitization-related lawsuits and
three
indemnification claims.
Fitch notes FHN is also being investigated by the U.S.
Department of Justice
(DOJ) (on behalf of the Housing and Urban Development )
relating to the
underwriting of FHA loans which could result in further
settlement payouts.
The outcome and timing of these lawsuits, as well as any
lawsuits FHN could be
named apart of in the future, is presently unclear and thus not
explicitly
incorporated in FHN's current ratings. However, Fitch's
expectation that FHN
will maintain reasonable capital levels relative to its overall
risk profile is
incorporated in the company's current ratings and Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.